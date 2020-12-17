What a week. Soon to be former President Donald Trump has apparently indicated that he may not leave the White House once President-elect Joe Biden has been sworn in because he was “cheated” in an election that he lost by 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, after a two-year run on cable TV news as the member of Congress most eager to call President Trump a “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found to have been compromised by a Chinese spy.
A few-right wing groups are openly advocating for sedition over mask mandates. And now that not one, but two coronavirus vaccines are approved for use and available in the United States, many are resisting vaccination. This sentiment is prevalent with not only the usual suspects on the far right but in minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus.
Here in Idaho, we have a governor and lieutenant governor who are competing in a public contest to determine which of them can gin up the most holiday crazy from the right. Here in Pocatello, we have several members of a school board about to be recalled because they don't seem to understand, despite ample opportunity to amend their ways, who they work for.
And finally, Charley Pride passed away. That really sucked.
Like roughly 81 million of you, I'm about done with Donald Trump. The few things that Trump did while in office of which I approve in no way, shape, form, manner or style make up for everything else. I'm also about done with the media that fueled Trump's rise because it was great for their ratings.
I don't know if Trump will actually go down as the worst president in American history. There have been some pretty bad former presidents — even as recently as the turn of this century.
At least Trump didn't invade a country under false pretenses and get a quarter of a million people killed. When you disregard the hyperbole and slanted reporting both for and against Trump, you're left with a guy who talked a lot, preened and posed a lot, but didn't get much done besides annoying everyone on earth beyond his 74 million supporters.
The Eric Swalwell affair would be funny if it weren't so serious. It's exhibit one million in why I personally despise large parts of both sides in our current two-party political system.
The people advocating for secession over mask mandates and refusing vaccines would be funny as well if they weren't also pushing for businesses and schools to close and more pandemic suffering than is necessary. I get the resistance to closures. I'm even sympathetic to some of it — especially considering the number of public officials who advocate for stay-at-home orders that they privately flout. But threatening public officials over masks in the middle of a pandemic is an act of an immature, selfish tool. Probably a tool well-stoked on fruity seltzer beer.
I used to like Gov. Brad Little. He seemed to be a policy wonk and relatively moderate Republican considering that he's Idaho's governor. But his move to sign onto the Texas attorney general's doomed and legally nonsensical lawsuit against selected states over the presidential election is, charitably, stupid. At least Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden had the sense to stay as far away from this as he could.
I anticipate that the effort to recall several members of District 25's school board will likely be successful. Though I don't care about the Pocatello High School mascot issue at the heart of this, I do think that disregard of public sentiment by public officials should not be rewarded.
It doesn't matter how much any public official thinks that they are right on a given issue, it's just not their place to tell everyone who disagrees, especially on an issue that is not informed by much in the way of fact, that their opinions aren't as good. I don't doubt the sincerity and good intentions of the folks advocating for the mascot change; I doubt their spatial awareness. This is Idaho, and their claim that changing a school mascot to something more politically correct doesn't merit adequate public discussion and acceptance is belied by what they are now facing.
The folks in the D-25 orbit pushing all of this remind me of people who, despite driving 90-plus mph on the freeway, claim that they are saving the earth because they are doing it in a Prius.
You want to do something to help the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes? How about giving them back the Pocatello airport? The confiscation of the land on which the Pocatello airport now sits by the federal government during World War II, and the subsequent breaking of a promise to return it after the war, is an injustice that occurred in the lifetime of a good number of people alive right here and right now. It's recent and it's wrong. Pocatello's position on this seems untenable in the light of how city leaders seem to view social justice.
I'm not a member of the tribe and it would be presumptuous of me to speak to what they want. But turning over the airport to them strikes me as something that's better than a largely empty gesture crafted at the expense of high school students.
Finally, Charlie Pride passed away. Mr. Pride was the goods. He made it in possibly the most unfriendly to Blacks artistic genre there is: country music. Though I am no fan of country, I admired Mr. Pride greatly.
When you are behind the eight ball you have two choices: to go as far as your talent and drive can take you, or to let the haters slag you down. Mr. Pride chose option one. Rest in peace.
