My decision to become a lawyer wasn’t driven by a desire to change the world or for the lure of making money. Cloudy vision more aptly describes my status when I was first sworn to uphold the law in Nevada. Truth is, I had no idea what lay ahead.
A speaker at my swearing-in-ceremony offered the following observation. He said we newbies assumed we had survived the worst of it because we had completed grueling studies and passed a tough bar exam. He assured us greater challenges would be confronted in the practice of law.
This highly successful attorney stated that we would confront circumstances during our careers where there would be no question what justice commanded, but that a court or other authority would render an unjust decision, and we would be powerless to change the outcome. He exhibited emotive sincerity when he said that accepting the weight of that injustice would be more painful than anything we had thus far endured.
I assumed the man was exaggerating the potential for injustice. Surely, if one did their job properly, justice should prevail. I was a naive rube starting what would become a tempestuous relationship with the practice of law. Those words were uttered in 1981, and 41 years later I can count on one hand my encounters with manifest injustice, but every one of them is burned into my soul.
Four unjust outcomes during a 41-year legal career is arguably a good track record, but that’s no comfort for people forever seared by judicial injustice. One client asked me if Idaho’s highest court could have been bribed. I assured him that wasn’t the case even though I struggled to comprehend their shallow decision. Idaho lawyers are charged to demonstrate “respect for the legal system and those who serve it, including judges,” and I have that general respect, but when manifest injustice occurs it’s a fair observation that no system is perfect where humans are involved.
The reality in our legal system is that fallible human beings reside under those robes. And the higher you ascend with those robes, the greater becomes the potential for grave injustice because tremendous and, at times, irreversible power is wielded. Injustice can occur at any level in our legal system, but my experience and opinion is that it’s far more likely to occur at the appellate level, which is the inverse of what laypeople might surmise.
When I attended law school, our constitutional law professor asked the class why the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned a sound precedent. No one had offered a logical explanation, so I raised my hand and suggested we consider the premise the court had been stacked with justices of a different political persuasion. The professor bristled and dismissed my suggestion, but several students approached me after class confirming their belief in that premise.
We are seeing this issue play out over the question of what the U.S. Supreme Court will do with Roe v. Wade. After watching Mitch McConnell’s manipulations, is there any doubt the court has been politically stacked with religious conservatives who could reverse a decision supported by a majority of Americans? Will it happen?
There have been some excellent columns written recently by local columnists regarding the issues around abortion rights, and there’s little to add to this complicated subject. I believe, subject to reasonable limitations, that women should have the right to choose not to carry an unwanted pregnancy. Whether it be from rape, incest or errant sex, this need will always exist. In a just society, that right should not be a prerogative granted solely to the wealthy.
However, columnist Trent Clark developed a sound thesis regarding the medical science that has developed since Roe v. Wade was decided. He credibly identified grounds that could warrant some tempering of the near 50-year-old decision.
It’s anybody’s guess, but I doubt the Supreme Court will fully reverse Roe v. Wade. That action would confirm the court’s stacking has delivered a bona fide political extension of the conservative state.
There is no other logical conclusion: The basic privacy right of choice for women has been determined and protected for 50 years. A full reversal would broadcast to the world that constitutional law in America is more about who sits under those robes than it is about dispensing justice.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.