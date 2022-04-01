Chalk up another strike against the Libertarians Identifying as Republicans (LIARs) who mouth conservative buzzwords, but vote against conservative government. Like body-snatchers mimicking humans, these politicians pretend conservatism only for the power it gives them.
Case in point: A long-standing plank of conservatism is work over welfare. As President Ronald Reagan told the gathered nations of Southeast Asia in 1986, “Our progress has been based on freeing — not restricting — man’s commerce, energy and creativity ... Give a man a fish and he won’t be hungry today but teach him how to fish and he’ll never be hungry again.”
Reagan was citing a centuries-old maxim, that, of all governmental functions authorized by our Constitution, “diffusing knowledge” so that citizens obtain skills and know-how to become masters of their own fortunes is an honorable and proper role of government.
Jefferson and Madison were not socialists. They opposed redistributing money and property from one citizen to another. But “knowledge” was different. A broad “diffusion of knowledge” enabled all citizens to grasp the brass ring of prosperity. Where work skills were widely taught, paupers could become blacksmiths and blacksmiths could become employers and entrepreneurs.
The teaching of in-demand work skills is even more essential today. Many modern jobs require compliance with complex government-imposed rules. The state of Idaho mandates its share of “minimum training standards.” Day care operators must know CPR, construction workers need OSHA “10-hour” courses, and Idaho prohibits plumbing, teaching, accounting or nursing without the required “certification” and hours of training.
So it made absolutely no sense whatsoever when half of the Idaho House of Representatives voted “no” on Senate Bill 1411, nearly killing workforce training in the state of Idaho. The bill had cleared the Idaho Senate by an overwhelming margin. But the shallow-thinking pod-people in the Idaho House just saw “government-offered training” and opted for giving away fish instead of teaching fishing.
Who cares what Ronald Reagan thought? Wasn’t he a RINO?
Rexburg politician and power-seeker Ron Nate led the charge, decrying the use of taxpayer dollars for training that “should be done by private employers.” His argument ignores that many needing training don’t have a job — therefore no employer to pay for training. Nate’s twisted circular non-logic would doom thousands of Idahoans to permanent unemployment.
But his “no” vote is even more absurd. Senate Bill 1411 includes Idaho’s Workforce Training Fund, which isn’t derived from sales or income tax. Idaho employers have opted to direct unemployment taxes toward the fund, expecting workforce training to get people off unemployment sooner. Less unemployment benefit paid out leads to a lower unemployment tax burden.
Which is why a “no” vote simply keeps people unskilled, unemployed and dependent on societal “safety nets” like jobless benefits, food stamps, temporary assistance, emergency housing, etc.
What wasn’t funded by employers in Senate Bill 1411 came mostly from Idaho’s $5.6 billion American Rescue Plan money. This is the COVID-19 relief President Joe Biden rammed through Congress right after taking office. Idaho’s senators voted against it, with good reason.
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco recently revealed that “The United States is experiencing higher rates of inflation than other advanced economies.” They further observe “The sizable fiscal support measures aimed at counteracting the economic collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic could explain about 3 percentage points of the recent rise in inflation.”
Translation: Idahoans are now paying for the American Rescue Plan through higher prices. Nate’s “no” vote, if successful, wouldn’t save a dime. Instead, the federal training funds simply revert to other states, while Idahoans continue picking up the tab on every trip to the grocery store.
Refusing to train for “work,” growing dependence on “welfare,” are not Republican values, further proving libertarian pod-people are Republicans-In-Name-Only, the original RINOs.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.