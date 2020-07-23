A certain group of people talk about their “rights” when referring to the emotionally charged topic of face masks. That discussion almost never mentions another right. That’s the right of the general public to be as free as possible from infectious diseases.
Those who say they shouldn’t have to wear a mask that covers their face and mouth in public have a very different right in mind. That is their right to the freedom to decide for themselves what is reasonable to do.
Nobody, they argue, should require them to wear a mask. Not even if they are where they can’t stay 6 feet away from others. Not even if others might catch the coronavirus infection from those not wearing a mask. If the “others” are worried about getting sick, “they should just stay home,” say the anti-maskers.
This highly politicized argument ignores a long history of concern for the health of the public. It stretches back to Europe when, to control bubonic plague, cities put up roadblocks to keep possibly infected travelers away.
More than 200 years ago, port cities — Boston, New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia among them — passed and enforced laws to isolate and quarantine ship passengers and crew to prevent the spread of smallpox. Crude but effective vaccination prevented smallpox and convinced these cities the disease was controllable.
As science learned how contaminated water spread cholera and typhus and humans carried tuberculosis and other diseases, laws were passed and enforced to prevent the spread of infections. That led to what is now our public health system.
Every city, county, state and nation on Earth now has some such system. All are dedicated to the idea that disease prevention is a public good and a public concern. Government is assigned the task of carrying out the steps necessary to prevent, as much as possible, disease.
This has worked well. We think we live longer because of good medical care. In fact, public health initiatives are the major reason our life expectancy has doubled in the last 200 years.
Control of infectious diseases, cleaner air and water, and safer food — the result of scientific public health initiatives — made the difference. As President Ronald Reagan’s surgeon general, C. Everett Koop, said, “Health care is vital to all of us some of the time, but public health is vital to all of us all of the time.”
At every point along the path to better public health, though, there have been very reasonable fears, worries and disagreements. Factual evidence of better health has eventually put most fears to rest.
New fears arise, though. Right now it’s masks. Next it will be a vaccine. An excellent summary of the most current research on how masks help control COVID-19 is found at pws.byu.edu/covid-19-and-masks, published July 21 by scientists at Brigham Young University.
The authors reviewed 115 research papers on COVID-19. They report not everyone should wear a mask. The exceptions? People with severe respiratory illness, children under 2 and those so disabled they also cannot remove or adjust their own mask, and people who are unconscious.
Does a mask prevent inhaling enough oxygen or too much CO2? Only if you wear an N95 mask and your lungs or kidneys are failing, the review found.
A study of 75,000 doctors, nurses and patients at 12 hospitals in Massachusetts was noteworthy. When all hospital employees and patients began wearing masks an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases among the doctors and nurses leveled off and then began falling.
Closer to home, coronavirus cases are rising fast almost everywhere in Utah. In the two counties where masks are required, new cases are falling! The authors’ conclusion? Masks work.
This is important because masks are the only way that’s been found to allow people to be together and not spread the virus. That means most daily activities — work, shopping and school — can’t take place safely unless the people involved put on face masks
The crazy part of all this is the pandemic appears to be a huge threat to the reelection of the president. If most Americans wear masks in public where physical distancing isn’t possible, health officials are confident the pandemic would mostly die down.
Even then mask wearing would be needed until a safe, effective vaccine against the virus is available. Who are the folks who have been least likely to wear masks when physical distancing isn’t possible? Supporters of the president!
Go figure. Perhaps now that he has said people should wear masks, that may change. We shall see.
Dave Finkelnburg of Pocatello is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.