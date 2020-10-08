So let me get this straight. If President Donald Trump pursues a replacement Supreme Court justice before the presidential election, the militant wings of the Democratic Party — antifa and Black Lives Matter — will step up their intimidation, anarchy and insurrection. If President Trump is re-elected and then pursues a new justice, more riots and violence are in store during the confirmation hearing and that’s just inside the halls of Congress. If courts rule that there was voter fraud and illegal ballots are rejected, the Democratic spawn will “burn the place down.” If President Trump is re-elected in the Electoral College, but appears to lose the popular vote thanks to a concentration of Democratic votes (perhaps not actual voters) in a few states and aggressive ballot harvesting, let me guess, more terror from the left. All the while Democratic leaders and their media hacks will grudgingly say just enough about law and order to avoid the charge of outright sedition.
I got it now. The only way to avoid a virtual civil war is to tear up the Constitution, roll over to the shrill, rabid demands of the Democratic Party and elect their frail, pitiful candidate, Joe Biden. We must play by the DNC’s rules or they will tear down the goalposts, take their ball and go home. Last time around in 2016, the Democrats were just sore losers. It’s kind of sad to watch Hillary Clinton still flailing around looking for some excuse for her loss. What’s happening now is something else entirely: It’s extortion.
The DNC’s lust for power and their abiding need to erase the humiliation of 2016 has overwhelmed any semblance of respect for the rule of law. Leading Democrats who should know better actually believe their own propaganda to the extent that anything, absolutely anything, is justified in their quest to nullify President Trump. Rational decisions that would benefit both their party and the country can’t begin to take root in the minds of Democratic leaders when their every waking thought is, “Orange man bad!” Call out their thuggish antifa mob by name? Never! Admit that the Black Lives Matter organization is a communist front? Never! Participate in civil Supreme Court justice hearings? Never! Lift the economic, social and emotional stranglehold of excessive virus lockdowns? Never! Concede the presidential election with grace in the face of a loss? Never! It’s a surreal Democratic Party Neverland out there where it’s better to poison the tree of liberty than to have a Republican harvest.
But let’s suppose for a moment that the extortion works and voter fraud, violence and the threat of more violence leads to a Biden-Harris (or is it Harris-Biden now?) victory.
We don’t have to guess at what a Democratic victory in 2020 would look like. It looks like burned over Portland with an independent third-world country in the center of town, nightly riots ("mostly peaceful protests"?) and a wimp for a mayor. AOC might love it, but I prefer my home town to at least have a chief of police. True, there is stimulating nightly entertainment there if you are into burning buildings, maiming cops and terrorizing your neighbors. And don’t forget all the free stuff just there for the taking. Best of all, in Portland no one goes to jail for anything! And should the local DA make even a token charge, your Democratic sponsors have your bail money ready to go.
A Democratic victory looks like those sanctuary havens in California. Democratic leaders tell us that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the new standard for progressive America cities and towns. During the power blackouts the green energy is so quiet you can hear the surf over your unplugged appliances. You can enjoy scenic outdoor living there too, free from worrisome toilet paper shortages. Just poop on the sidewalk as they do in third-world countries, but do watch out for used needles as you squat. The good news is that you don’t have to watch out for the police as you commit crimes. Just keep your theft below a $950 limit and you are literally home free thanks to their Proposition 47.
A win for the Democrats and your town can begin to look like Chicago or New York, too. I hear you can go anywhere in those cities in complete safety, depending on the caliber of your side arm. Oops, forget that. No Second Amendment for you. Stroll along 6 feet away from your partner and have a good time romancing with masks in place, but don’t expect a peaceful dining experience unless you are prepared to drop to your knees before a Black Lives Matter mob. Oh, and before you drop to your knees in a Christian church in your new blue city, be sure no one is looking. Karens are counting congregations and are encouraged by their Democratic Dear Leaders to turn in their neighbors.
In the full-blown DNC utopia, your social media will be censored by carrying socialists. Your news will be an entertaining puppet show of four-star Pinocchios with the strings in the hands of Soros and company. As you pay your fair share of AOC’s Green Deal, your cost of living will skyrocket, but bless your heart, you are saving the earth for President Barack Obama’s beach house. Crime will be almost nonexistent, or at least the stats will say so. No one will be calling anything criminal activity anymore because there are no police, and it’s all your fault anyway. Pay your reparations and shut up.
If you think this picture is overly bleak, take a look at actual video of what Democratic leaders are threatening. Watch the live news feeds from the streets in Democratic-controlled cities. And then, if you can stomach it, read the Socialist Democratic Party’s platform. Then you’ll see why the DNC’s only feasible path to a 2020 win is by extortion.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.