I find the study of anthropology and related sciences fascinating. How did we get here and where are we going? Some years ago, I visited a dig site near Twin Falls where a neighbor, former Freedom Rider and colleague at Idaho State University, Max Pavesic, was supervising an anthropology class searching for artifacts. They found an Indian arrowhead 1500 years old.

In the world of archeology and paleontology, 1,500 years is actually a brief moment.