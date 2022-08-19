I find the study of anthropology and related sciences fascinating. How did we get here and where are we going? Some years ago, I visited a dig site near Twin Falls where a neighbor, former Freedom Rider and colleague at Idaho State University, Max Pavesic, was supervising an anthropology class searching for artifacts. They found an Indian arrowhead 1500 years old.
In the world of archeology and paleontology, 1,500 years is actually a brief moment.
In 1974, news broke that an anthropologist named Dr. Donald Johanson found the fossil remains of an ape girl nicknamed “Lucy” after the Beatles’ song, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” The scientific name given to the partial skeleton is Australopithecus afarensis. This discovery in Ethiopia was a major one. Lucy lived in trees but also walked upright, making her not just another ape but one of our human ancestors. She was found by a lucky accident and had lain in the earth for 3.2 million years. Lucy may have fallen from a tree but the exact cause of her death is unknown. Her species of hominids went extinct.
That may be a warning.
According to the National Post, “Nine human species walked the Earth 300,000 years ago. Now there is just one.” That would be Cro-Magnon, aka Homo sapiens — who evolved in Africa and became us. The much earlier Homo erectus meaning “man upright” lasted at least 2 million years and the Neanderthals about 500,000 years before their fossil record ended. Of course, archeologists will often debate and refute interpretations of each discovery.
Why did Homo sapiens survive to become modern humans and establish various cultures? Was it the development of speech communication and art, including cave paintings? Just what did destroy Homo erectus and the Neanderthal? No one knows for sure but climate change replaced grasslands with rainforests possibly unsuitable to Homo erectus. According to Wikipedia, “It is also proposed that around 40,000 years ago, when Neanderthal populations may have already been dwindling from other factors, a volcanic eruption in Italy could have led to their final demise, as it produced 2–4 (degrees Celsius) cooling for a year and acid rain for several more years.”
Because we have technology to place a telescope 1 million miles from earth capturing light from an embryonic universe, can modern humans guarantee that our species will never vanish? Remember the dinosaurs and that killer asteroid. One cause of extinction mentioned numerous times through the different eras is climate change with its monster storms, super-hot forest fires, floods, droughts, heat waves and drying river beds.
No one today can argue that “Climate change is a hoax.” The daily news is alarming. For a second summer, Idaho is experiencing unbearable heat with record breaking temperatures.
“Next year, about 50 U.S. counties, which are home to more than 8 million residents, are expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research and technology group working to assess climate risk. The distant future doesn’t look any better. First Street Foundation predicts, “More than 100 million Americans will be exposed to extreme heat by 2053, mostly in the South and Midwest.”
There is growing evidence that if human caused climate change is not reversed, Earth may be uninhabitable by the next century. What legacy are we leaving our grandchildren and great grandchildren? There will come a point when the oceans and trees will no longer absorb CO2. Some good news is that the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law will provide money to fight climate change. We need to find a new technology and change our behavior to save the planet or modern humans may not last as long as our extinct cousins.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”