Today, it feels like Anton Chekhov’s "Three Sisters" in which all does not end well.
In "Three Sisters," the characters often philosophize about Russian life that is dull, boring and tedious. In two or three hundred years, however, life will improve. At the end of Chekhov’s 1901 drama, the military is marching out to martial music as the three sisters — Olga, Irina and Masha — watch. Despite personal tragedy and being essentially homeless, they are cheerful and full of hope that the future will be better. “If only we knew,” Olga, says.
The audience watching "Three Sisters" knows the valiant joy of the three sisters at the end is futile, though not even Chekhov who died in 1904 could have anticipated the Bolshevik revolution.
We don’t have a revolution in America, but there is a lot of political upheaval. Michael Caputo, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Public Affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services, announced that Democratic challenger Joe Biden will not acknowledge U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election victory in November. Caputo added, “And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin.”
Caputo has since taken a leave of absence.
Personally, I have noticed a darker tone in emails and texts from friends. I find myself reading obituaries and often finding someone I know. The threat of COVID-19 has to disturb on some level even the most arrogant person full of Trumpian denial. Of course, everyone is worried about the upcoming election. Will Caputo’s threat become real?
We have other threats. Violence against Black citizens continues. Hurricanes like box cars are lining up in the Gulf, fires are burning forests and destroying homes in California, the coronavirus is rampant, and smoke that is particularly dangerous for asthmatics like me lies over Pocatello.
It is difficult to adjust to these daily grim realities without the occasional relief and joy of live music and theater, curtailed by the pandemic, though theater, art museums and sports arenas can occasionally entertain small, socially distanced audiences. They do so at considerable risk. I understand. Art, literature and drama, including "Three Sisters," is to remind us that others have been here before, and ultimately, others have endured, and even, in the words of William Faulkner, “prevailed.”
There is also history to consider. My father’s year of uncertainty was 1941 and the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I remember 1968 with the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and violent demonstrations at the Democratic convention in Chicago. I remember watching my father shaking Bobby Kennedy’s hand when he was campaigning in an open car in San Francisco’s Castro District. I also remember reading the headline four days later: “Kennedy Shot.”
It was a tragic year, but 1968 also produced some great albums like Bob Dylan’s "John Wesley Harding." The year 2020 may seem even worse than 1968 or the event of 9/11 because so many challenges have converged simultaneously. Maybe these claustrophobic times will produce some great art or spark a renaissance, but if no new vision is revealed, we do need to endure and carry on, as our English cousins say.
Olga, Irina and Masha wanted to move to their mythical Moscow. I’d settle for a vaccine.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.