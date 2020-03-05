When someone asks you for money, what’s your usual response? At a minimum, you’ll question what it’s for, consider existing resources and judge whether the “purpose” is justified or not, right? When the City or County announces they need more money and increase the budget, what’s your reaction?
If it’s not a flat out “No,” you’ll at least want to know the specifics and why existing funds aren’t sufficient. (Have you ever heard anyone say they’re happy to pay more taxes to the city or county just because they say they need more money?) So, why when our school district asks for a renewal of a ten-year school plant levy, does a segment of our population suddenly seem to forget how to think critically?
The crux of the “for” argument is that there’s a funding gap. Tell me how much “funding” is enough? I’ve lived in three states during my adult life and consistently heard throughout those 30+ years, in all three, there’s not enough money for education. Guess what? Even though increase after increase of revenue was provided, nothing changed. They continued to demand more money and use “lack of funds” as an excuse for every criticism of educational outcomes.
What do taxpayers provide for our 12,368 students?
For 2019-2020, local tax revenue is estimated to yield the general fund $9,473,824 and all other funds $5,813,093, a total of $15,286,917. The estimated state revenue is $69,363,784 (general fund) and $4,874,309 (all other funds) for a total of $74,238,093. Between Local and State Revenue, taxpayers will provide $89,525,010. While not the official method, those two revenue sources divided by our 12,368 students calculates to $7238.44/student. Remember that figure excludes other revenue such as lottery, tort, federal, etc., so it’s actually more.
Yes, Idaho’s per pupil spending ranks at the bottom, but those rankings don’t take into consideration cost of living. Nor does it consider HALF our state’s budget (about $4 billion taxpayer dollars) is spent on public K-12 education. Does the amount spent directly produce better results? No. New York spends twice the national average on its students (the highest in the country) and yet that exorbitant investment yields poor results.
In reality, Idaho ranks 6th in the country for its K-12 spending when considering it spends 26.4% of total expenditures on public schools, well above the average of 19.6% for all states. Blaming the state for the lack of revenue and constantly wanting more is not a solution to our educational woes. Instead, examine spending and what that spending yields.
Consider creative alternatives for reducing costs. There’s plentiful evidence SD25 has room for improvement. The 2016-2017 actual budget was $107,970,118. In 2019-2020, it’s $129,339,377. In three years, the budget increased over $21 million. Supposedly improvements have saved millions in utilities. Really? The 2009/10 budgets shows electricity, gas and water totaled $1,736,853 versus the 2019/20 budget shows $1,959,163. Where's the savings?
Add in the two “optional” levies, $9,250,000 (supplemental) and $5,536,279 (plant) and local taxpayers provide another $15,063,093 ($1217.91/pupil). Taxpayers have generously supported education for decades, but you cannot squeeze blood from a turnip and many are stretched to their limit. The fact is, the plant facilities levy is one of only two levy amounts on the tax bills that voters have COMPLETE discretion to eliminate.
No one is disputing the advanced age of our schools or their need for maintenance, but where’s the long-term plan? Instead of indebting citizens for another 10 years for approximately 80+ million, consider fixing the amount, limiting the term, and specifying the projects? Other districts do just that. And, identify at what time will it cease making financial sense to “maintain” them? That conversation is non-existent.
If approved, by 2030 we’ll have spent another 80+ million and still have the same aging group of schools except a majority will be 60+ years old. What kind of return will that investment bring? What impression does that make on companies?
I'd prefer the district carry its load. This levy represents 7-8% of total expenditures, so make the necessary cuts to cover it. We’re doing our share. At a minimum, cut the term and amount and limit it to technology and basic maintenance.
The district’s pooling of excess levy funds with other “reserved” general funds to bypass voters for large capital improvement projects needs to end. I'm done being sidelined when it comes to large capital improvement project decisions and have every right to criticize project execution. It’s our investment and shouldn’t be left to 5+ people.
Education already receives an enormous piece of the “Idaho” pie. Until Idaho manages to grow that pie by growing business revenue, the district must learn to live within its means and the community must recognize the district deserves as much scrutiny as any other governmental entity.
It’s the collective spending that drives taxes up, deters business and makes it unaffordable for some to continue to live in their homes. It’s not a lack of funding, nor lack of community investment. Vote “No” on the School Plant Facilities levy. You've already provided enough.
Heather Disselkoen of Pocatello is active in advocating locally for transparency and responsible government. She aims to do her part to help educate others on the issues and encourage more citizen involvement.