During this time of year, especially in Southeastern Idaho, the sun seems to always be shining until late evening. The Russian olive trees smell oh so sweet, and the warm weather is certainly a welcome change. Along with these fortunes come outdoor celebrations. Unfortunately, these celebrations also bring along noises like pops and crackles of fireworks.
To ensure your four-legged friends relax during summer celebrations, please consider the effects noises may have on them. Relax your dog or cat by exercising them beforehand, keep them indoors, close windows and doors, and create white noise by turning on the radio, TV or a fan.
Your cat will more than likely immediately retreat, only stopping to knock over your favorite nick knack, to hide under a bed or couch. However, you can try to get your dog or cat’s mind off any startling noises by identifying safe spaces where pets can get away, like a bathroom with no windows or a laundry room (clean sheets for a cat bed optional).
In preparation for these “trying” times, make sure your pet has updated identification tags and/or identification microchips. Other good ideas I’ve seen employed by folks are the use of small GPS trackers attached to collars.
Don’t forget the flea and tick treatments. These critters enjoy the warm sunny weather of Southeastern Idaho just as much as you do. Make sure to stay up to date with your pet’s flea and tick treatments and heartworm prevention medication. There are many options, so ask your veterinarian which is best for your pet.
Have you ever walked barefoot across asphalt, concrete or sand on a hot, sunny day? Yikes! Your pet’s paws are just as sensitive to these surfaces as your bare feet. To avoid these blistering hot surfaces, walk your pet during the cooler morning or evening hours, or stick to grass and other surfaces that stay cooler. Pressing your own bare hands on the pavement for 10 seconds is “recommended” to assess the heat levels. If you can't hold your hand on the surface for 10 seconds, don't let your dog walk on it.
Dogs and cats are also particularly susceptible to heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition. To keep your pet cool and hydrated, provide plenty of water and shade or keep them in a cool, air-conditioned room. Be aware of the signs and what to do if you suspect your pet has heatstroke.
Signs:
— Panting or salivating excessively
— Weakness
— Staggering or walking unsteadily
— Vomiting
— Deep red or purple tongue
— Dry gums
— Glazed eyes
— Rapid pulse
What to do:
— Immediately call your veterinarian.
— Move your pet to a cooler area.
— Avoid sudden cooling (like putting your pet in an ice bath).
— Apply isopropyl alcohol 70 percent to their paw pads, place a cool damp towel on their back, and allow them to drink small amounts of water.
Never leave your pet in a car? It’s no secret that pets and cars on a sunny day do not mix. The temperature inside a vehicle is drastically warmer than the temperature outside, even with the windows cracked. If you see a pet in danger, say something!
— Alert nearby businesses
— Call police or animal control
— Record vehicle information: make, model, color, license plate
— Stay with the pet until help arrives — you can save a life!
If you need to run an errand with your car, do your pet a favor and leave them at home. Never leave your pet unattended in the car, even with a window cracked, and especially not in the sun. If you need to take your furry friend with you, have another person stay with them in the car and keep the air conditioning running.
Keep an eye out for allergy symptoms. Allergies hit humans hard in the spring, but pets are most affected by allergies in the summer. Pets can be allergic to almost all of the same things as humans, and their symptoms are often similar to ours as well. If you suspect your pet is suffering from an allergy, call your veterinarian and let them diagnose the problem and recommend a treatment plan.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay or neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay or neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices, 850 Barton Road.
Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) is participating in PetSmart adoption days in Idaho Falls July 11 to 17.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is president of the All About the Animals Coalition.