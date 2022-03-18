These days the Democrat’s media hopes you won’t remember how they championed and protected a hiding candidate Joe Biden now that it is obvious President Joe Biden is just a manipulated mannequin. Buyer’s remorse is rampant.
But wait, perhaps the electorate wasn’t totally taken in by the mainstream media’s propaganda after all. Maybe most registered citizens voted for President Donald Trump anyway. As more examples of election rule violations and outright fraud emerge there is an increasingly non-trivial probability that Trump/Pence were elected in 2020. Like so many “conspiracy theories” mocked by the left that have become reality, the Big Lie may become the Big Truth. In spite of relentless fake news, “the difference between fact and wild right-wing misinformation is just a little time.” (Julian Conradson)
Many alleged, once-rejected claims have become valid topics of discussion in the face of facts and evidence. The origins of COVID, the uselessness of masks, the limited effectiveness and risks of COVID vaccination, the impact of progressive “crime is fine” initiatives, Democrats spying on President Trump and accusations of Biden family corruption were all no-go topics just months ago, but they are taken seriously now.
The further Biden sinks in the polls the more popular support there will be for a credible reevaluation of the 2020 election result. At some inflection point in this administration’s decline shaky Republicans and reinvented media leaders may find the courage to speak up in serious discussions resulting in the recertification of 2020 election results.
If a few thousand votes swing or are simply ruled invalid in just three states then Donald Trump and Mike Pence were the elected president and vice president in 2020. Imagine the chaos. This would be new territory constitutionally in a situation where we have a non-elected, but legally sworn administration.
If we’ve learned anything from Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan debacle and his ineffective Ukraine diplomacy, it’s that contingency planning and advanced preparation is essential in times of crisis. Now’s the time to start making plans to be prepared in case we need to calm down the bedlam that’s sure to result from the acknowledgment of an incorrect result in the 2020 election or any future election.
I’m not trying to put the election cart before the horse. I’m suggesting a cart, i.e., a thoughtful solution to a serious problem, should be ready if we need it. No one wants another January 6th event. There needs to be another way to address the case of election error discovered post ingratiation.
First, everyone should agree that President Joe Biden is the 46th president. Vice President Kamala Harris is the vice president. Even if found to be non-elected, Biden’s executive actions (laws signed, executive orders, pardons, etc.) and VP Harris’s Senate votes were legal.
Nevertheless, something would have to take place to satisfy any sense of justice if the Biden/Harris administration was non-elected. None of the options normally available seem viable.
• I doubt the Biden/Harris administration would be honorable enough to resign in favor of letting the Speaker of the House assume the role of president.
• Fraud, crime or just errors in state controlled elections are not presidential impeachable offenses.
• Hold an Electoral College recount, and swear in Trump/Pence and the left would howl that we traded one illegitimate president for another one. It would be like having two popes at the same time excommunicating one another.
• There is no constitutional foundation for a presidential recall election or for an extra out of four-year-cycle election.
• Do nothing and the situation would fester in a swirl of countless lawsuits and a perpetual media frenzy. Gridlock would paralyze the government. The world would shudder, mock us, and take advantage of both the USA and our friends.
What we need are some new options and contingency plans that could be ready should the 2020 election result, or any future election, flip and emotions run amok.
One alternative could be an amendment to the constitution that deals with the case of a non-elected, but sworn-in administration. A new amendment could either put limits on the executive powers of a non-elected administration through the end of their term in office or it could be written to force the non-elected administration to resign and allow the Speaker of the House to become the acting president.
The trigger to put such a new amendment into action could be a deposition from the states that certify corrected election results. The total corrected results would have to be sufficient to reverse the final Electoral College results.
Any new amendment would take a lot of work to write and to pass. I’m sure engaged thinkers can come up with other contingency plans. However, an amendment seems like a good investment if we’re going to tolerate ID-less voting, unsupervised drop boxes, ballot-harvesting, election weeks rather than an election day, opportunities for mail fraud, and manipulated voting machine risks.
Now is the time to have discussions and make preparations before the shock of a discredited election is upon us. As President Obama put it, “Elections have consequences.” Errant elections even more so. If the 2020 election was miscounted we can expect President Obama’s words to ring true in a way he never imagined. We’d be wise to have a contingency plan in place.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.