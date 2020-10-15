With three weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, the prevailing atmosphere is reminiscent of the western movie scene when a cowboy, fearing an imminent nighttime Indian attack, looks out from within the circled wagons and says, “It’s quiet … too quiet.”
Despite the fact that polls indicate Joe Biden will win the election in a landslide, we all learned in 2016 that one thing public opinion polls do not take into account is secret political shenanigans taking place behind the scenes — like in the Trump Tower basement.
News reports indicate that Donald Trump has put together a legal team to dispute the election results in case of a Biden victory. The truth is more likely that the lawyers are in place to defend all the unethical and illegal steps that Trump has taken, is taking, and will take to pull off another “stunning upset.”
This whole 2020 campaign is like watching a replay of the one in 2016. Once again, Trump is shouting over and over that the only way he will lose is if the election is fixed. When the truth is the only way Trump will win is if the election is fixed. Brilliant, isn’t it?
Up until recently, I found myself getting sucked into the trap of thinking things would be different this time, that a fair and square election like in the old days was possible. That Trump and old-school politician Joe Biden would lay out the facts and defend their agendas then let the voters decide.
I was dreaming, of course. Once I watched five minutes of Trump’s behavior at the first debate, reality smacked me side the head, and I thought “Here we go again.”
Then less than a week after Trump’s negative debate reviews there was the shocking announcement that President Trump had contracted COVID-19. Immediately, whopper alarms around the world screamed WAIT A MINUTE!
Hundreds of people tweeted that the claim was a lie. And who can blame the skeptics? After all, a Cornell University study found that Trump was the single largest driver of false and misleading information about the coronavirus.
But, really, would the president stoop so low as to be untruthful about such a significant thing? Is such a scheme even possible? Are there reasons for him to do it? Many folks believe, based on Trump’s modus operandi, that the answers are yes, yes and yes, lots.
First, Trump tells lies so often that people who keep track of such things have stopped counting. The media has gotten to the point that it simply overlooks many of his blatantly stupid fibs and only bothers to question the “potentially dangerous” lies, like when Trump endorses medical treatment that can kill people.
If you cry wolf too often, people will stop believing you. So, naturally, people believe Trump would have no problem concocting a story about contracting COVID-19 if he felt that he could gain something from it, something personal or political — or both.
But is such a scheme possible? After all, there is the word of a doctor to consider. Would a medical professional lie? Well, not actually lie, but maybe just talk in circles to avoid being pinned down.
The primary spokesperson during Trump’s illness was White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. First, Dr. Conley is not even certain when Trump got the virus. Conley initially said that Trump had been diagnosed a full day earlier than what the president stated in a tweet. But after the White House complained, as it always does when one of its people messes up and tells the truth, Conley retracted his statement.
So, the White House, not the doctor, determined when Trump was diagnosed.
Conley is also the physician who gave evasive answers when asked about the president receiving supplemental oxygen after his illness began. A White House source said that Trump definitely had received oxygen several times while the doctor appeared uncertain about when or even if Trump received it.
So, the White House, not the doctor, determined that Trump did receive supplemental oxygen.
Last week a statement was released giving Trump the green light to resume hosting public gatherings. The statement declares that Trump is “no longer considered a transmission risk to others” and was allegedly issued by the doctor — but was left unsigned!
So, possibly the White House, not the doctor, determined Trump could resume attending public rallies.
Adding to the murky nature of his diagnosis is that since returning to the White House, Trump does not know how often he has been tested for the virus, what the results are when he has been tested, or even if he has been tested at all. And this is a man who aced his Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam?!
Now, let’s get to the critical question here: Why would Donald Trump fake having COVID-19? That’s the easiest question to answer. First, Trump would benefit personally.
The president has claimed all along that the virus was no big deal, so what better way to prove he is right than to “get the virus” and fully recover in record time? Plus, there’s the macho thing, what with Biden “hiding in the basement” while Trump took the virus head on and whipped it.
Politically, one possible goal of a made-up Trump virus story would be to weasel out of anymore disastrous debates. If so, mission accomplished.
Without a doubt, the most significant purpose of a COVID ruse would be to provide cover for political subterfuge taking place behind the scenes — like right in the basement of Trump Tower.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.