Idaho teachers have had some of the toughest months of their entire careers. In all corners of the state, our teachers are learning new skills and adapting their curriculum. Our teachers are committed to educating Idaho students, no matter the obstacles. As a reward, the governor has promised nearly $100 million in cuts to the state’s education budget.
Gov. Brad Little has had to make some very difficult decisions, especially about the state’s funding. He is working very hard to ensure Idahoans are safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic and trying to keep our economy afloat despite all the obstacles. However, we need to be smarter with our money.
Eric Thies, the president of the West Ada Education Association, said that students have “experienced some trauma that nobody else really has.” An important part of beginning to heal students’ trauma will be returning to an education that resembles what they were experiencing before coronavirus. Although there will likely have to be some changes to keep students healthy, they should be able to return to the same teachers and staff that have been their emotional support in the past. We want Idaho students to see that their favorite teachers are still there, ready to work with them.
Gov. Little’s budget cuts include freezing the state’s salary career ladder, decreased funding to classroom technology, suspending the 2 percent base salary raises for administrators, reducing the content and curriculum line, and more! If Gov. Little does decide to execute his proposed cuts, students will be returning to a very different education. Before the coronavirus, Idaho schools were already struggling. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Idaho was ranked next to last in per-pupil spending. Idaho schools were already operating on a deficit, but the state may end up even further behind than we were before coronavirus.
There are several other options that would preserve Idaho’s education budget and avoid increasing taxes on everyday Idahoans. We should use the state’s budget reserves (sometimes called the “Rainy Day” fund), transfer money from internet sales tax, or reexamine the $2 billion in sales tax exemptions that the state currently grants. Although the state is strapped for funding right now, there are things that we can do before cutting funding to education and agencies. We have to think creatively about how to keep every part of our state whole. The money is there, and the governor could supplement all of the proposed cuts if he exercised one or more of these options.
Idaho students are the state’s most worthy investment. They represent a better, brighter future for our state. It’s important to keep our economy running during a global crisis, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of our students’ success. Gov. Little and the Idaho Democratic legislators can agree that our highest priority should be quality education that is accessible to all students. We’ve been walking the walk, but Gov. Little needs to talk the talk. Investing in Idaho students is the best way to show that they are your highest priority.
This column was written by Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello.