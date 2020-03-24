An East Idaho man has died after he drove into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Jesus Villalba, 37, was driving west on the highway when he entered the eastbound lane and struck Michael Rammell, 76, of Tetonia.
Villalba died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. Rammell was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment via air ambulance.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department.