Two competing views of how Idaho should deal with psychoactive drugs are playing out in the Legislature right now. One would legalize, with stringent controls, medical cannabis, aka medical marijuana.
The other wants voters to do the work. If passed, it would ask Idahoans to decide whether to put a drug law into the Idaho Constitution.
I’m no fan of recreational drugs. However, the medical marijuana bill is about as far from recreational drugs as it’s possible to get.
It’s the result of work by Retired Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber. He’s dying of cancer. He’s been told he got it from exposure to radiation and other chemicals during the more than 20 years he served in the Air Force.
He doesn’t want to break Idaho laws so he doesn’t use medical marijuana as fellow veterans in 36 other states can. Instead, this decorated veteran suffers the painful, dangerous, addictive side-effects of opioid painkillers. Listen to his heart-breaking story here: youtu.be/Y1w_QDkWmoY.
The Sergeant Kitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act is House Bill 108. The Journal published an excellent article on the bill Wednesday. Kitzhaber worked with state and local police and others for input in drafting the act which was introduced this past week.
The proposal advanced by Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, would make any “psychoactive drug” that was illegal last year, illegal forever per the Idaho Constitution. Grow reportedly told fellow senators his proposal, if approved by a majority of Idaho voters at the November 2022 General Election, would protect “the Idaho way of life.”
Grow doesn’t like how neighboring states have passed laws to legalize drugs that are illegal under federal law. “Neighboring states have legalized controlled substances, to the detriment of their children, families and communities,” he told the Senate State Affairs committee.
Washington and Oregon have legalized marijuana. Those states, plus Utah, Nevada and Montana, have also legalized medical marijuana. Grow’s proposal, if approved by voters, would erase the Sergeant Fitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act, even if it passed this year.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, said this week he has had a number of constituents contact him about the legalization of medical marijuana. Ruchti said the medical cannabis bill Kitzhaber supports has gained “bipartisan support.”
Grow’s measure would only legalize a “psychoactive drug” in Idaho if first it had been “approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration,” and a state law had also been passed approving the drug.
In Grow’s view the problem with Idaho’s current drug laws is the Legislature can change them. Citizens, through the initiative process, can change them, also.
As Grow put it, “This constitutional amendment prevents the erosion of Idaho statutes — as you know they can be changed each year — which currently control these substances.” He’s not the only legislator who feels this way, but most are not quite as open and honest about it.
Idaho’s Constitution is a relatively simple, direct document. For the most part it clearly defines how city, county and state government here should work.
Here’s an example. Article II of the Idaho Constitution details “Distribution of Powers.” The entire article consists of a single sentence beginning, “The powers of the government of the state are divided into three distinct departments, the legislative, executive and judicial.”
The entire Constitution is similarly brief and to the point. It isn’t a recipe telling precisely how everything must be done in every instance as in a state law. Rather, it defines who has rights and what those rights are. It defines what part of government in the state has a power or authority and what that is limited to.
In this way our Constitution defines our government. It also serves to restrain it.
Sen. Grow proposes to incorporate what could be a state law, with detailed references to other sections of Idaho state laws, into our Constitution. You can read it at the Idaho Legislature 2021 website. Under Bill Center, the first link on the page, look for SJR 101.
The effort of Sen. Grow and others in Boise to make an anti-drug law as permanent as possible is understandable. However, making a law difficult for citizens to change still doesn’t make it good.
The Idaho Constitution should remain the document that defines our state government. Lawmakers have no business turning that document into a means by which they seek to restrain, rather than protect, Idaho’s citizens.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.