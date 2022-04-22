At age 55, I experienced the widowmaker heart attack while at work. Complete occlusion of the left anterior descending artery (LAD). Prompt medical care resulted in a life-saving stent placement at Logan Regional Hospital. It was quite a shock to the system, literally. It discombobulated my body and my mind.
Much like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “I had a dream” shortly after returning home from that one-night hospital stay. I vividly and clearly dreamt I would not see my 60th birthday. Now hold onto that thought about the dream — we’ll get there in a minute — but life went on. I returned to work, made some changes in diet and medication and learned alot about myself.
With time comes complacency and coronary artery disease continued its march, in part thanks to my genetics — which of course I could not change like I did other things in my lifestyle. A tough 2021 summer of fatigue, lethargy and an inability to even mow my lawn without sitting down for frequent rest breaks took me to my annual cardiology checkup. Testing brought news that I did not like, expect or want. Things were much worse now, five years later. The stent was intact, but other blockages were seen on the screen. I am no diagnostic cardiologist but even I could identify those blockages on the lit screen in the dark room of the catheterization lab. And I could tell that these were not going to be stents. I was going to get my chest cracked open, I just knew it.
Hospital beds filled with COVID patients caused a delay in treatment, with even more intensity mixing into the equation. Over two weeks of waiting from diagnosis to surgery at Portneuf Medical Center here in Pocatello. I met Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa and his PAs, Ashley and Mike, Very candid consultations followed and into surgery we sailed on Oct. 12, 2021. He predicted three bypasses, maybe four. I asked if I bought three, was the fourth one free? He didn't laugh.
All went well. I received fantastic, top-notch care from the receptionist to the dietician, physical therapist, nurses and doctors. After a couple nights, I sneaked a marker from the nurses desk and wrote “bring extra ice cream and puddings” on the message board outside my room. Somebody erased it the next day; I have my suspicions! I had hours of reflective time in that bed to process “what the hell just happened to me” type of thing. I reflected back five years to that first heart attack and recovery time. This would be different, I knew. Heck, I am a physical therapist! I know the human body inside and out. I even directed an outpatient cardiac rehab program years ago in West Virginia. I know how this will go and I can handle it. Then it came time to get up and walk and try to shower. Holy sternal pain and burning, Batman! My incision is like a half mile long! I asked Dr. DeLaRosa why and he answered with, “Well, Mr. Thomas, you're a big SOB and I had to make it bigger!” with a wink and a grin.
As I continued to recover enough to be discharged, my mind was already formulating this story. The dream I referred to in the first paragraph had replayed through my mind every night in that hospital room. It dawned on me that I was indeed going to see my 60th birthday. It was only a week or so away, on the 27th! My dream was wrong! And why was I going to see that coveted 60th? It’s Dr. DeLaRosa’s fault! He’s a dream crusher! I decided to tell him this factoid when I see him the next day at discharge time. And I did just that, looked him right in the eye and called him names! “You’re a dream crusher, ya know that?” “How's that? “ he asked. I explained the whole story to him and he simply smiled and said, “Glad I could help you!” I then replied with much appreciation, “Take two smiles and call me in the morning!” A reference to his TED Talk a few years back. (It's on YouTube.)
So not all dreams are meant to come true. Dreams are there to prepare our minds and bodies for things to come. The only dreams I now have since my bypass surgery involve happy things with grandsons, family and other tasks that are on my bucket list. So to Dr. DeLaRosa, Ashley McNamara, PA, and Micheal Wetzel PA, and many others whose names are forgotten but faces are remembered, a skillfully repaired heartful and heartfelt thank you! Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.