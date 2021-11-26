The media batted .500 this week in the ginning up outrage home run derby. The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict (acquitted on all charges) was manna falling from the skies since it gave the media, regardless of what portion of the political spectrum they've staked out, a veritable cornucopia of anger to serve up. The Ahmaud Arbery verdict (guilty on all counts), not so much. Most of America seems to understand the difference between legitimate self-defense and murder, even if the media, many politicians, the far left and the far right cannot.
Because .500 represents a slump when it comes to the business of outrage, something had to give. So just in time and on que, here come the cultural attacks on the holidays.
To the left, Thanksgiving is a holiday the celebrates murder and 400 years of numerous oppressions. Christmas, to the left, is Christian conservatives trampling all over separation of church and state with AR-15's and extended magazines to make sure that you get the true meaning of the holiday.
To the right, the holidays are an exercise in fending off woke culture and political correctness — part of an ongoing attack on any traditional value — that peaks during the holiday season. Say “happy holidays” instead of “merry Christmas” in the wrong place and you might need to be packing an AR yourself to make it to 2022.
Neither of these points of view, at least in my opinion, are particularly accurate, useful or overflowing with wisdom. The left seems to think that white Europeans invented virtually every bad thing that ever happened on Earth, then washed their hands of it after embracing the virtues of socialism and exporting their former vices to the new world.
The right, well, I'm not sure there's much thought there at all when it comes to some of what they think about the culture wars — just anger at the left. Some of that is not completely unjustified either.
Don't let the left, the right, the media or any other chuckleheads steal your joy. This is the time of year for family and friends getting together to celebrate, if nothing else, just being alive and just having each other. One day neither of those is going to be true anymore. Why spend your time now, while things are good, getting wound up by idiocy that is well beyond your control anyway?
Yeah, the pandemic still sucks. Congress is, with few exceptions, a confederacy of dunces, the media is largely an intellectual wasteland, inflation is real and the future is uncertain. But we're all still above ground. I count that as a win. It's up to you, but perhaps you ought to count that as a win as well.
An uncertain future is a double-edged sword. Uncertain also means unwritten. Every day you are alive is another day to be the coolest person that someone you care about knows. It's another opportunity to make someone's day. It's another opportunity to write the first page of that great American novel. It's the first day to work on that new hobby, to tackle something that's always intimidated you, to lose 40 pounds, to make new friends.
So why, especially in this brief time of the year that we like to devote to celebration, would you listen to people trying to steal your joy — and for profit. The people on TV trying to wind you up don't get paid in attaboys or attagirls or attanonbianaries, they get paid with money — money that they earn because they are good at winding people up. Just turn 'em off. Spend time with your family and friends and the things that bring you joy.
That's what we're going to do. See you after the holidays are over. I wish you peace, happiness and all of the fun that you can handle. Cheers.
