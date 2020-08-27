The dog days of summer bring to mind this line from Harper Lee’s classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird," set in 1930s Alabama: “Somehow, it was hotter then: a black dog suffered on a summer's day.” I have a black dog, and during the current heatwave in our neck of the woods I can vouch a black dog still suffers on such days.
Although the dog days of summer technically run between July 3 and Aug. 11 each year, the span can obviously fluctuate. Dog days or not, the oppressive heat can wear on a person as well as on a dog.
A lot of people have access to air conditioning or swimming pools to stay cool during hot spells. I have never lived in a place with air conditioning and tend to sink like a rock in water. Besides, there are other ways to beat the heat.
I have discovered that one step I can take to decrease the heat’s discomfort during the dog days of summer is to dial up a movie and watch characters who appear to be experiencing even hotter conditions and, thus, sweating even more intensely than I am — people like Stanley Kowalski.
Stanley, played by Marlon Brando in the 1951 classic "A Streetcar Named Desire," is a very sweaty dude. This fact is easy to see since Stanley’s wardrobe consists of nothing but a wide selection of stained and torn white T-shirts. So for this movie black and white film is much better than color since it is perfect for highlighting the sweat stains on Stanley’s shirts.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams, the story is set in New Orleans, one of those hot and humid cities where people are sweating when they step in the shower and sweating even worse when they step out.
In a 1993 review of the movie, film critic Roger Ebert referred to Stanley as the story’s “rough, smelly, sexually charged hero.” In other words, Stanley would be the perfect choice to star in an Old Spice commercial.
Indeed, the adjectives rough, smelly and sexually charged could be applied to every character in the film. And sweaty, don’t forget sweaty.
Stanley’s wife Stella, played by Kim Hunter, tries to stay cool, which is no easy task when married to a guy who generates more hot air than a Donald Trump campaign rally.
Blanche, Stella’s sister who is visiting, takes multiple baths throughout the day. She claims that she takes hot baths for her nerves. Perfectly understandable what with Stanley constantly hovering over her in the cramped apartment, dripping a deluge of sweat on Blanche.
If they gave an Oscar for “Best Sweaty Actor/Actress,” William Hurt and Kathleen Turner certainly would have been frontrunners for their perspiring performances in 1981’s "Body Heat."
Hurt plays Ned, a horn-dog lawyer living in Florida. The state is suffering through a searing heat wave causing EVERYONE to perspire gallons. Oh, and everyone smokes, too, adding to the heat imagery.
In one scene, Ned finishes his morning jog while wearing — you guessed it — a sweat-stained T-shirt and immediately lights up a cigarette, as if the external fire and heat these characters are feeling isn’t enough.
When Ned first meets Mattie, played by a sultry Turner, she is ssssssmokin’ hot and sweaty in a clinging white dress. Ned tells her if she doesn’t want guys hitting on her all the time she shouldn’t go out wearing that dress — and wearing that body.
After Ned follows Mattie home, they stare at each other through the home’s locked glass door in a scorching scene where you can feel the mercury rising — until Ned’s thermometer finally pops, and he smashes the door with a chair to reach her, beginning a sizzling amour between the two of them.
Along with "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Body Heat," one can choose to watch any of the Spaghetti Westerns, a string of low-budget westerns filmed in either Italy or Spain that were popular in the 1960s.
My favorites are the Clint Eastwood films like "A Fistful of Dollars" (1964). His Westerns are filled with lots of sweating, sneering bad hombres.
There is always at least one climatic staredown scene in these movies set in the blazing hot sun with a group of bad guys squinting at each other from beneath cowboy hats, chewing on cigarillos, and beads of sweat dripping from their noses.
Sometimes the scene will last a full five minutes, leaving the viewer wondering if these guys will pass out from dehydration and heat stroke before any of them draws his gun.
The ultimate movie scene to make you feel that it’s not so hot where you are after all occurs in the 1980 comedy "Airplane!," which I consider the funniest movie ever made.
Robert Hays stars as the hapless ex-pilot Ted who is thrust into the role of landing and saving a plane full of bonkers passengers. As the tension builds, Ted’s anxiety reaches its climax during the last seconds of the insane airport landing scene. At one point, the sweat is pouring down Ted’s face as if from a garden hose somehow attached to his head.
With a sigh of relief, everyone survives the landing. And you, too, after watching any of these films, can feel relief imagining that there are people much hotter — and a lot sweatier — than you.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.