There appears to be a bit of a controversy concerning a plan to build a new Pocatello dog park. After the park’s location got the green light from the City Council, objections were raised by certain people who decided that it was not OK to build in that section of OK Ward Park.
I read the newspaper accounts of the incident to my dog and asked her to spread the word to her canine friends and gather their thoughts on the issue. Soon, discussion of the controversy went viral at the local fire hydrant, a very popular location on the dogweb. Here is what the dogs had to say.
First of all, many dogs expressed that their feelings were hurt as they felt rejected by certain members of the community. “How would you feel if someone said you didn’t deserve to have your park in a nice area that has trees for shade just because you’re a dog? Don’t dogs need shade, too? Besides, OK Ward Park needs more trees to sniff anyway, so why not plant some? And as far as the picnic tables, well, move them. We sure as heck can’t use them.”
Another dog felt particularly hurt by one man saying he didn’t want the dog park located near the trees because he and his wife got married in the area that “they want to fence off for dogs.”
“I tell you,” the dog whined, “it’s not like we all have fleas or something. Besides, does that even make sense? Is construction going to be halted anywhere in town where this guy did stuff? Who has ever heard of such a thing?”
When I pointed out to my dog that she and her friends should show some respect because the man in question is a member of the state Legislature, she snarled, “Listen, people say that dogs are man’s best friend. Ever hear anyone say that about politicians?”
Some dogs felt that the city was barking up the wrong tree on the current dog park issue. “Why think so small?” queried a St. Bernard. “I’ve been to a dog park in Bend, Oregon, which is bigger than the entire OK Ward Park. In fact, Bend has five huge, beautiful dog parks, some with lots of human play areas, too. And Bend is about the same size as Pocatello-Chubbuck. Yeah, I’d give Bend five out of five woofs.”
There were some comments on the location and size of the two dog parks that currently exist in Pocatello. “Does it make sense to put dog parks in sparsely populated areas?” asked one dog. “A half-acre dog park? I’ve been to dog parks 16 acres in size!” exclaimed another.
Dogs were puzzled why their parks are not located “where our people are.” They feel it’s a no-brainer that the Northgate area should include a massive dog park since that’s the projected growth area.
A dog park along the Portneuf River in south Pocatello was also suggested by a dog: “I like swimming in the dog pond at Edson Fichter Nature Area. Sure are possibilities for expansion there.”
A general consensus amongst the dogs was that Pocatello should spend less time and effort on putting up “no dogs allowed” signs and more on providing big, beautiful and safe areas for dogs to run and play freely.
One final point was that most of the dogs who expressed their thoughts on the OK Ward Park matter were certain that, despite denials, the ultimate goal of the objection to using “the most beautiful area” of the park was nothing more than the first step to completely block construction of the dog park in OK Ward Park.
When I questioned the dogs’ skepticism, my dog growled, “Well, it worked didn’t it?”
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.