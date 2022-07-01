All of the major commentators have put great significance on the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan. 6 committee, suggesting it “changed everything.” Perhaps.
Her credibility is assured since Hutchinson was a top deputy to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson was an aide, not an elected official, and had previously interned for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana. Under oath, she described herself as “a staffer that worked to always represent the administration to the best of my ability. To showcase the good things (Trump) had done for the country.” According to Zack Beauchamp, a senior correspondent at Vox, “Hutchinson’s testimony took them to a new level.”
Hutchinson has been compared to John Dean whose testimony during the Watergate hearings — doubted, at first — was corroborated by the White House Nixon tapes.
Hutchinson was a witness present at the events she described, except for one instance when the former president wanted to join the rioters on their march toward the Capitol but was physically stopped by his Secret Service. American history has seen many bizarre events, but the image of an American president denying election results and then joining his zealous followers charging the Capitol to prevent the certification of the vote is surreal.
There is more. On the morning of the attack, when Trump was informed that people coming to hear his speech were armed, Hutchinson heard the president say, “I don’t care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.” If President Trump wasn’t afraid because they would not hurt him, who did he think they would hurt considering some carried AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, and could not a potential assassin hide among his supporters? This is reckless behavior for any leader, and unbelievable in an American president.
Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, told NPR’s Rachel Martin that Hutchinson's testimony about Trump requesting the magnetometers (metal detectors) be removed builds a "prosecutable case against Donald Trump." Hutchinson’s testimony also reveals that the president knew many of his followers were chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” yet he felt “they weren’t doing anything wrong.” That the violent assault on the Capitol was known and even planned in advance is cause for criminal charges being brought against the former president and his aides, including seditious conspiracy.
We’ll see if that happens.
Perhaps Attorney General Merrick Garland will act on this evidence, perhaps not. What moves me deeply is what Cassidy Hutchinson said in closing. She expressed what I hope all Americans felt when the attack of Jan. 6 began. Hutchinson testified, “As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie.”
Recently, national and world news has been bad for all Americans, but I hope we all share the same disgust and compelling sadness Cassidy Hutchinson expressed. What occurs after the hearing remains unknown, but the events of Jan. 6 must be investigated.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”