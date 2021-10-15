“No,” says Beth Barr, in her book “The Making of Biblical Womanhood.” Dr. Barr, a professor of medieval history at Baylor University, chooses to address this question primarily because of her personal experiences.
She tells us that she was raised in a small Texas town and attended a Southern Baptist church. What that church taught her about womanhood was, in her words, that “God designed women primarily to be submissive wives, virtuous mothers, and joyful homemakers. God designed men to lead in the home as husbands and fathers, as well as in church as pastors, elders and deacons.”
Dr. Barr was an active member of her congregation (and is apparently still a devout evangelical), but she resented the strictures upon her church activities that the church’s doctrines entailed. It was impossible for her to become a pastor, and even though she could conduct Bible study classes for children, she couldn’t teach teenagers if there were any males in the class, for women must never have authority over men. She eventually left that church, and her husband was fired from his position at the same church for supporting her views on gender discrimination.
The gender doctrine of Dr. Barr’s church (and of many other conservative Protestant churches) is called “complementarianism,” not “patriarchy.” Some historical versions of patriarchism assumed that men were intrinsically of more value than women; complementarianism asserts that men and women are of equal value, but that God has decreed different roles for the two sexes. But this difference makes no real difference when it comes to laying down the rules for female behavior.
Dr. Barr’s primary aim is to challenge her church’s position regarding women’s right to participate in church leadership. To do so, she describes, at length, the important role of women in the early church and their continuing importance during the Middle Ages. She also chronicles the persistence of patriarchism in Western culture, from Roman times to the present, noting how the Reformation missed its opportunity to change church doctrine about sex roles.
But Barr’s chief task, because of her sect’s conviction that all its doctrines are based upon scripture, is to prove that the Bible does not advocate the subordination of women. At that task, she fails.
Evangelicals are able to cite numerous passages in scripture that support their doctrines concerning women. In the New Testament, the following are the crucial texts: a) 1 Corinthians: 11:2-16 and 14:33-36; b) Ephesians: 5:21-33; c) Colossians 3:18-24; d) 1 Timothy 2:11-15; e) Titus 2:1-5, and f) Peter: 2:18-37.
All of these texts, except the last, are attributed to Paul, and all seem, without question, to establish that the God-decreed order of things is that women must be subservient to men; that their proper role is that of wives and mothers; that they must defer to their husbands; and that, in church, leadership is properly in the hands of men.
How are those texts to be evaluated?
For those of us who regard the Bible as nothing more than an ancient document that provides invaluable information regarding the early development of Christian doctrines, an important consideration is the authorship of a given text. If Paul was the author, the text provides insight into the thoughts of the primary architect of the early church. Biblical scholars tell us that, of the above-listed texts, only a) and c) are certainly written by Paul; the authorship of b) is disputed; d) and e) are clearly written by someone other than Paul; and f) is unlikely to be the work of the apostle Peter. They also tell us that the second cited passage in 1 Corinthians (14:33-36) was almost certainly inserted into the text by someone else, years after Paul wrote it.
Scholars do not agree on exactly how Christian doctrine regarding women evolved, but here’s the opinion of one respected biblical scholar, Bart Ehrman: Early Christianity developed within a society — Roman society — that had a deeply patriarchal view of male-female relations. Paul, however, firmly believed that men, women and slaves were “all one in Christ,” and in his missionary work, women were of great importance and held positions of leadership.
But Paul did not seek to promote radical societal change in accordance with his belief in the equality of the sexes. He recognized the danger of antagonizing Roman culture by defying its customs, for Rome could easily destroy his movement, if sufficiently provoked. Also, he thought the return of Christ was imminent, and that would mean a total social revolution which would embody Christian principles.
After Paul, as Christians increased in numbers, as more men joined the movement, and as adherents began to meet in public places rather than in women’s homes, Christian doctrine and practice regarding gender gradually grew closer to that of Roman culture. The doctrines expressed in those non-Pauline texts mentioned above reveal this shift, especially the so-called “household codes,” b), d), e) and f), some of which were probably written a generation after Paul.
Surprisingly, Dr. Barr makes no use of this scholarship, not even to relieve Paul of responsibility for 1 Corinthians 14: 33-36. I can only conclude that she is clinging to her Southern Baptist conviction that the Bible is the infallible word of God, and it can make no mistakes about authorship or be shaped by human culture. But that means that her only available tactic in combating her church is to prove that it has misinterpreted the texts in question. Her claim turns out to be that all the texts are really “resistance narratives,” in which “Paul” replicates Roman patriarchal laws in order to remind his readers that Christians reject such laws. In other words, they all mean just the opposite of what they seem to mean. It’s a daring claim, but, in my opinion, a totally unconvincing one.
Of course, you needn’t take my word for that: Read the texts yourself, and make your own judgment.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.