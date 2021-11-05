In the as yet undecided election for mayor of Pocatello there has been one uncontested campaign assertion: that the city needs to grow. Brian Blad is quoted in the Idaho State Journal (11/3/21) as being “eager to prioritize attracting economic development to the city, particularly to the Northgate area.” Other candidates in the first round of voting deplored Pocatello’s relatively low growth rate over the past decade, and its decline in overall population relative to other Idaho cities.
It’s likely that no candidate for a city office, here or anywhere else in Idaho, would ever expect to be challenged for asserting the desirability of a city’s growth. It would seem almost un-American to do so. But I would wager that, at least here in Pocatello, there are a good many residents for whom our city’s low growth-rate is not an indictment of the city’s administration, nor do they find it regrettable that our town has now fallen to sixth in overall population among Idaho cities.
Those residents are, no doubt, unlikely to be business owners. For business owners, growth is, and always will be, a good thing. Growth means more people, more people means more customers, and more customers means more profits. In other words, bigger is always better. For them, when it comes to evaluating the performance of a city’s administration, growth is a prime measure of success.
But for some of us, growth is either of little importance or is actually a regrettable achievement. For us, an appropriate evaluation of a city’s performance has to do, first, with whether or not the city has effectively and economically provided basic services; second, with how well it has promoted livability, or quality of life, for its residents (leisure and recreational spaces and facilities, for example); and third, how it has fulfilled its special obligations to its poor, disabled and elderly citizens.
Of course, it’s natural for city governments to seek to attract retail businesses that will meet its inhabitants’ consumer needs. But those businesses’ collective passion for growth, while it may be an appropriate attitude for a company’s board of directors, is not appropriate for a city’s elected leaders, who should focus, instead, upon enhancing the daily life-experience of its residents.
In the case of Pocatello, a valuable and irreplaceable source of enjoyment for many of us is the proximity of natural wild areas. Our city government should, we believe, seek to minimize the city’s impact upon that environment. Natural ecosystems should not be disrupted; natural resources should be husbanded. And the city should acknowledge a simple rule of environmental impact: The larger the human population of an area, the more damage will be done.
Our city government must understand, as well, that while we enjoy having local stores to shop at, those of us who have chosen to live in a small city are not constantly annoyed at the stores that aren’t there. We are not upset when we suddenly have a yearning for Lebanese cuisine and there is no restaurant available to provide it for us, or when we would like to prepare a traditional Christmas Eve Italian meal with baccalá, but there is no Italian grocery store in town at which to buy it.
We also accept the fact that if we’re addicted to grand opera, no touring company is likely to visit us; or if avant-garde jazz is what most entertains us, there will not be a local jazz club that offers it.
In other words, we accept living with the absence of such things because we understand that only in large cities is there enough demand for them to justify their presence, and we are convinced that living in a small city has its own rewards — rewards that easily compensate for what is lacking.
Not surprisingly, many of the benefits of small-city life consist in precisely the other things that it lacks: overcrowding, congestion, traffic, crime, slums and locally caused air pollution. And surely, as noted earlier, one of the nicest things about Pocatello is how quickly and easily one can leave it and be surrounded by the beauty of a natural ecosystem with relatively undisturbed flora and fauna — and few humans.
Growth, as we see it, threatens virtually all the positive features of life here in Pocatello. There are about 10,000 more people here now than when I arrived in 1985, and that has made a discernible difference. Pocatello used to nestle in its valley; now it grows up the valley walls and one must raise one’s gaze to see the environment that the city has displaced. And, when driving south on Bannock Highway, it takes considerably longer than before to escape a view of houses and be pleasantly surrounded by a non-human world.
I sincerely hope that those who will eventually constitute our elected city leaders understand that there are a good many voters in this city who enjoy Pocatello as it is and do not place a high priority (or any priority at all) on the city’s pursuit of growth.
For many of us, big cities are for visiting, not living in.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.