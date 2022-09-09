In the second century AD, Rome was ruled by the emperor Marcus Aurelius. Known as a Stoicism philosopher who did not favor the bloodshed of the Colosseum gladiator games, Marcus was known as the last of the good emperors. One of his proverbs I favor is: “How much more grievous are the consequences of anger than the causes of it.” Unlike many of his predecessors, he did have male offspring to inherit his throne.
His son Commodus was the succeeding apple who fell far from the tree of emperorship. A somewhat fictionalized role of Commodus was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the movie “Gladiator,” starring Russell Crowe. Commodus not only spent enormous amounts of money on continuous games but actually took a turn fighting as a gladiator himself. He was attention seeking, churlish and a bully ruler who was quick to dispatch any perceived threats. Remind you of anyone?
The Roman economy was nearly bankrupted by Commodus’s lavish and undisciplined spending. His 16-year reign, from 176 to 192 AD, was the beginning of the end of the Roman dynasty; a dividing line between their glory days and a long, slow decline. He even went so far as to reduce the amount of silver in Roman coinage to stretch his budget and thereby caused rampant inflation across the empire. Sound familiar?
Rome, much like America, was governed by a powerful group of men known as the Senate. Wealthy men who were placed in power not by merit but by means. The relationship between Commodus and the senate was horrible; strained further by a tax he imposed on their wealth to further fund his extravagant Colosseum events. These games were the opium of the Roman masses and Commodus depended on them to please the public and keep the regular citizens distracted from the business being conducted in the shadows. Corruption was common in the push and pull for power. Sound familiar?
In 180 AD, contrary to his lust for bloodshed, he backed away from the Marcomannic wars with Germanic tribes to the north by fomenting a peace treaty/withdrawal of all Roman forces. A decision that would come back to haunt his successors as these enemy forces continued to attack Rome and its holdings for many years. His father, Marcus, had fought alongside the Roman soldiers for multiple years in this defensive war. But Commodus chose instead to simply capitulate and return to his lavish and comfortable life in Rome and abandon the sacrifices already made by many. Sound at all familiar?
Manipulation of the grain markets and a resultant famine, coupled with what is thought to be a version of the bubonic plague wiped out tens of thousands of Roman citizens. The little knowledge that existed of communicable disease was ignored or discarded. Ring a bell?
The final straw for Commodus was his attempt to rename Rome after himself; thus his assassination at the hands of the man who ironically had trained him in the skills of gladiator fighting. The maxim “power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely” easily describes Commodus and his megalomania. When his reign was finished, a “damnatio memoriae” was enacted. All inscriptions and references of him were wiped out, toppled and destroyed. An effort and custom to forget and prevent the recurrence of such a ruinous man. Historical statues removed from public view — again, sound familiar?
I will let you the reader form and speculate your own conclusions of what I have written. My thoughts are not meant to be overly partisan for or against either political party but rather speak to policy and trend. From a mild conspiratorial viewpoint, added by the light of my overthinking imagination, I can see some parallels between the Roman era of Commodus and our beloved America. Please, please, tell me I am wrong!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.