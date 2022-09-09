Todd Thomas NEW

In the second century AD, Rome was ruled by the emperor Marcus Aurelius. Known as a Stoicism philosopher who did not favor the bloodshed of the Colosseum gladiator games, Marcus was known as the last of the good emperors. One of his proverbs I favor is: “How much more grievous are the consequences of anger than the causes of it.” Unlike many of his predecessors, he did have male offspring to inherit his throne.

His son Commodus was the succeeding apple who fell far from the tree of emperorship. A somewhat fictionalized role of Commodus was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the movie “Gladiator,” starring Russell Crowe. Commodus not only spent enormous amounts of money on continuous games but actually took a turn fighting as a gladiator himself. He was attention seeking, churlish and a bully ruler who was quick to dispatch any perceived threats. Remind you of anyone?