I love rock and roll music. Robert Palmer’s hit song is one of my favorites. My teenage granddaughters give me grief about my taste in rock and roll music, but go to YouTube and tell me that’s not a fun song! Then right after Veteran’s Day my doctor gave me the news that I had a breakthrough case of COVID-19. As the song goes, “No pill’s gonna cure my ill.”
Because I was older (75) and worked as a regular substitute teacher (as Mr. Paul, with reward stickers and terrible jokes) in School District 25, I was among the first to be double poked vaccinated. Nevertheless, I anticipated becoming infected. My work, extended family living arrangements and social contacts made it almost inevitable. And now I’m lying in bed (literally) writing this column.
My symptoms are mild. My taste buds and olfactory senses are working fine. A bit fatigued, a dry cough and a runny nose are the worst of it. My doctor told me that my symptoms would likely be mild and the duration of my infection would likely be relatively short. So far, he’s right and it looks like my decision to be vaccinated has paid off.
I evaluated my circumstances and considered my age, my past experiences with annual flu shots and my personal exposure contacts. I listened to medical, religious and political voices I trusted and quickly decided to be vaccinated. My life, my choice. The odds looked good to me, but I could have rolled snake eyes. I might yet. Life is like that, and up until recently most of us could make adult choices about adult decisions for ourselves.
Then the woke, power-mad, bubble-dwelling children took over along with their coloring book quality media. Facts became blurred or hidden when they were perceived to impact political agendas. The straightforward personal decision to vaccinate or not became intertwined with mask versus no mask, mandate versus freedom of choice, conservative versus liberal, and the discussion has finally dissolved into good versus evil extremes.
We have more and better data now about the limits and short life of vaccine effectiveness. The risks of taking the vaccine are grudgingly coming out, too. I still believe I made the right choice to be vaccinated right away. If I were unvaccinated today I would absolutely take the shots. I’ll have natural immunity soon and depending on how long that lasts and how quickly COVID mutates I’ll be making my decision about booster shots.
The point is that one should ignore all the politics, Karen shaming and mixed issues when choosing to vaccinate or not. Mandates are divisive, authoritarian and clumsy tools that run counter to your rights. Protest mandates by all means. But the virus doesn’t care. Lockdowns and even masks fall into the same category. The virus doesn’t care.
It seems that all of us will be, are or have been exposed to the COVID virus. Odds are at some point in time you will be infected. You may not even know it happens. Symptoms vary. Mortality varies. Make up your own mind about vaccination thoughtfully, but don’t make your decision some form of non-medical, personal protest, because believe me, the virus just doesn’t care.
As another great Robert Palmer rock and roll song goes, COVID is “simply irresistible.” The question is are you going to let it rock and roll you or not?
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.