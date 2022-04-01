One of the reasons that I'm not crazy about the involvement of government into what ought to be the affairs of individual citizens is that even if I agree with the cause, I don't generally see the government as the best answer. I simply don't see a lot of evidence that the government has achieved particularly high levels of universal success with the relatively few things that they are actually supposed to be doing.
The reason that I'm not in favor of government-run health-care, for instance, is that the VA, Medicare and Obamacare are templates for what happens when you let the government-run health care for you. Anyone embracing any of the above has abysmally low standards.
Now even the erstwhile party of small government, the Republicans, want to go where angels fear to tread. Former Republican Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal recently penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed with his own wish list of government health care mandates. My favorite part of the piece was Jindal's promotion of telehealth as an answer to what ails us.
Said no one, ever, who's spent much time on the phone with customer service.
Perhaps the most disturbing government intrusion into the lives of citizens is the current overreach into the affairs of families of school-aged children via public education. This issue, by itself, is very likely to spell doom for the Democratic Party during the upcoming midterms, as parents from all walks of life, and with a variety of social and political affiliations, respond to gross intrusions into their ability to raise their own children in the manner they best deem fit.
Public education is a basic responsibility of government — and has been for more than a century. For most of that time we did a commendable job of promoting upward mobility, along with career and personal satisfaction, through a robust and effective system of public education.
One of the principal reasons that families from impoverished nations around the world were willing to give up what little they had in order to come to this country was to give their kids an opportunity for a better life through our system of free public education.
Education was one of the things that we did the best and was justifiably a source of national pride. Unfortunately, those days are gone. The very things that made our public education attractive to so many — accessibility, rigor, a focus on fundamentals (with demonstrable outcomes), a wide variety of career paths — have been substantially replaced by cultural inculcation, social and emotional learning and a near singular academic focus on college preparation.
It's generally teachers who take the hit for all of this. I'm almost positive that's missing the target. Like most every profession, the majority of teachers are reasonably good at what they do. The problem lies in the locus of overlap in the Venn diagram of a few teachers, teachers unions, teacher education programs, many school administrators, most all social justice/equity advocates and the government. For the sake of convenience, let's refer to this visual real estate as the locus of low expectations, or LOLE.
To the LOLE crowd, the very idea of academic achievement is an anathema because it results in uneven outcomes. This, of course, is not only ridiculous, but un-American. This country is about equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. But that hasn't slowed down the LOLE outfit. Not even a little.
The gap left by abandoning many of the classic elements of education, like rigorous instruction in reading, writing, math, science, civics and vocational education, for things that appeal more to the LOLE crowd has been filled with things that many parents find objectionable. Among them, lifestyle topics that are better left to parents and children to sort through sans interference from those outside of the family.
Many families, ours included, are tolerant of lifestyles, voluntary living situations and values different from our own. Many families hold the libertarian view that as long as you are generally law-abiding and a good neighbor or co-worker, your lifestyle and its accouterments are your business.
It's when you enlist the power of government, through public education, to promote your lifestyle or views of social equity, that I, and I daresay many others, object.
I'm betting that the vast majority of the LOLE crowd would scream bloody murder if public schools went back to the business of openly promoting Christianity. Well, I consider pushing a particular (and unchallenged) view of LGBTQ, equity, sexuality and gender issues, especially in very young children where it's generally age-inappropriate anyway, functionally the same thing. It's vestigial, at best. It's inculcation, at worst.
I recently encountered a video making the rounds on social media in which a California teacher mocked parents who object to the scriptures of LOLE. Her suggestion to fix education was to assign demerits to parents she deemed as under-performing. That is an example of someone who is ignorant of their size — spectacularly, colossally, seraphically ignorant.
Given that standardized test scores in public schools have been on the decline for decades, even before the LOLE crowd decided that they were inconvenient and started doing away with them, and that our system of education does not currently come anywhere close to leading among our peer nations, I'd suggest that this teacher, and any like her, concentrate on addressing the fact that kids aren't learning much in public schools. That's closer to your job description than figuring out ways to teach my kids the tenets of CRT, ESL, gender identity and the like, while pretending that you are not. Do the job you are supposed to do, then maybe we'll talk.
Educators work for families, not the other way around. And if educators, paid by families via taxes, don't understand that, the rest of us are ready to help them figure it out.
Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His commentary may be found on Substack (martinhackworth.substack.com) and and his video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.