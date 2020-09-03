I've spent six decades accumulating friends — from all over the world, from all walks of life, and from a variety of ethnic, social and ideological backgrounds. My friends are as varied as one could imagine. They only thing most of them have in common is me.
Many of my friends happen to share my interests and general philosophy about life, but not all of them do. The only thing that most of them do have in common is that they tend to be reasonable people. I'm not much for putting up with unreasonable people. Just ask anyone who knows me.
The only exception to the reasonable clause falls under something that I call the “four decade rule.” If I've known you for four or more decades I'll probably have a hard time cutting you loose no matter how crazy you get.
Crazy is a problem these days. When I look at the turmoil currently gripping the country, I see ideology a whole lot less than I see ignorance, incompetence and just plain nuts. At either far end of the social/political/ideological spectrum, it turns out that there are a class of wingnuts eager to welcome you to the fold. Wingnuts get way more attention than they merit, based on their ideas, just because spectacle sells.
I know some very liberal and very conservative people who are thoughtful, considerate and well-spoken. I happen to be in neither of these camps, in general anyway, because I'm an issue by issue kind of person. But people who are ideologically driven aren't always wrong. It all depends on how far you are willing to go to get what you want.
I'm all about useful information. And when I get it from either the left or the right I'll listen. Some progressive ideas are good and some conservative ideas are good. Sometimes the best answer to a problem is not right down the center of the ideological spectrum. But in a large and varied democratic society you just don't always get everything that you want no matter how “right” you think that you are. Others with whom you disagree have a say in our joint destiny as well. Compromise is necessary.
That's why I try to live in the middle. It's just the most practical place to be most of the time. You have to understand that people with whom you disagree have a right to their ideas and that “right” has nothing to do with it.
But I do have a question for my thoughtful and considerate friends on the left and the right. Why do you spend your time trying to convert people like me to your way of thinking, which is not incredibly likely to happen, when that time would be much better spent standing up to the knuckleheads who set your side of the ideological divide back a parsec or two every time the media gives them some oxygen?
There exists a book, "In Defense of Looting," by Vicky Osterweil in which the author uses 288 pages to justify looting. I quote from the jacket blurb: “Ms. Osterweil argues that while looting is often maligned in today's society, it is, and has always been, one of our most powerful tools of dismantling capitalism and white supremacy. Stealing goods and destroying property are a direct means of wealth redistribution and a practical, immediate way of improving life for the working class... not to mention a brazen message to the police, the state, and an unjust society. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of property and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Black and settler oppression.”
This, of course, is idiocy. Looting is a way of making poor communities poorer. It benefits no one but the looters themselves — and them only temporarily. All of my progressive friends know this as well. So why aren't you calling this and things like this out? By not doing so you are granting a form of tacit approval. That's no bueno.
On the conservative side of things we have no further to look for an example of something that needs calling out that the current POTUS, one of the most dangerous, deceitful and ignorant occupants of the White House in our history. Donald Trump is a shyster and a hustler and a ineffectual shadow of an actual leader created by a media that has largely turned on him. It's as plain as the nose on your face. I know it, and you know it, too.
My friends on the right, you know that I'm very sympathetic to your grievances with the press and with government in general. But you have to know, somewhere deep inside, that President Trump is just no good. Supporting him, as much as it pisses off the people on the left that I actually like seeing pissed off myself, ultimately harms our country. I know that most of you know this. But many more of you have to say it, out loud, instead of just whispering it quietly, where it doesn't make any difference.
If enough of you on either side can call out the trash in your respective camps then perhaps more of you can start talking directly to each other instead of to intermediaries — like me.
Just quit standing pat on your side of the line. You want to help our country? Do something, or get out of the way.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.