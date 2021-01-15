"Religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together." — James Madison
In what some critics call a “cultural war” speech at the U.S. Constitution Center in Philadelphia last July, soon-to-be-ex-Secretary of State and evangelical Christian Mike Pompeo warned against human rights “inflation” and maintained that “new” rights run counter to America’s Judeo-Christian tradition and threatened to “trivialize core American values.”
Pompeo declared that religious liberty and property rights were “foremost” among the unalienable rights held by our founding thinkers. It is significant, however, that when Thomas Jefferson was appropriating John Locke’s political philosophy, which ranked life, liberty and property as fundamental, Jefferson chose to substitute “happiness” for the right to private property.
It appears that the odd phrase “the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God” in the Declaration of Independence came from the Lord Bolingbroke, an English deist who profoundly influenced Jefferson.
The God of Bolingbroke and Jefferson is not the biblical deity; rather, this is the God of Nature, who is comprehensible by reason alone. It is from reason one could derive “self-evident truths,” such as “all men are created equal” and that they are entitled to unalienable rights to life, liberty and happiness. It is by the use of reason, not revelation, that Americans should debate issues and legislate accordingly.
Many early Americans were fleeing religious persecution in Europe, so religious freedom was of course foremost on their minds. Very quickly, however, Quakers, Baptists, Mormons, Hutterites, Mennonites, Jews and Catholics found themselves shunned and excluded by new American theocrats.
Pompeo and other conservatives hold that Americans who object to those in the LGBTQ community have a right to refuse service to them. But their rights are not “new,” “special,” “inflated” or contrary to “core American values.”
Reason dictated that the concept of “unalienable rights” be expanded to include men without property, African Americans, women (who were formerly their husbands’ property), and finally to persons who freely express their own sexual identities. It is their lives, their liberty, and their happiness.
Pompeo has led a coalition of 32 nations, which, under the guise of “promoting the rights of women and strengthening the family,” rejects the idea that there is an “international right to abortion.” The majority of these nations are authoritarian regimes that do not respect the rights of women.
Pompeo wants the U.S. to return to the principles of our Founders, but under the English Common Law of colonial times, the fetus was not a person until it quickened in the womb, which is about six weeks before the viability criterion of Roe v. Wade.
The Commission’s support for free market economics stands at odds with their praise for Martin Luther King Jr. In recently released letters, King admitted that he “was more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalist.”
King also declared that American “capitalism was built on the exploitation of black slaves and continues to thrive on the exploitation of the poor.” King followed Jesus and early Christian communities (some for 200 years) in believing in a “radical redistribution of wealth” (Acts 2:44-45).
King also followed Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Bill of Rights,” which would secure the same social and economic rights that was enshrined in the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In his 1944 State of the Union Address, Roosevelt contended that “true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
The authors of Pompeo’s Commission argue that Roosevelt’s proposal would infringe on “core American values.” They claim that these new rights would “induce dependence on the state and would curtail the rights of property and the religious liberty of individuals to form and maintain families.”
The ideological blinders of the authors of this report are as neatly fitted as an N-95 mask. The pandemic has revealed the dark underbelly of a poorly regulated economy in which the gap between the rich and the poor has widened and tens of thousands cannot afford food or rent. I find it incredible that there are senators and representatives who want aid for businesses but none for these people in such dire need.
Nick Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.