Luke Mayville, founder of Reclaim Idaho/Invest In Idaho, is a Sandpoint High School graduate with a Ph.D. in political science from Yale University. His dissertation is "The Oligarchic Mind: Wealth and Power in the Political Thought of John Adams." He was an intern/casework for Oregon Democrat Congressman Peter DeFazio, known for his $760 billion "Investment in Infrastructure" bill. Mayville is now a postdoctoral fellow and educator in civics and political philosophy at Columbia University in New York (where he resides). His book, "John Adams and the Fear of American Oligarchy,” is found on Amazon. It draws on John Adams' political writings to uncover a unique theory of the political power of wealth.
Oligarchy is government in which a small group (e.g. the wealthy) exercises control of individuals for corrupt and selfish purposes, as opposed to our constitutional republic form of government. He is now intent on separating "oligarchs" of Idaho from their money to transfer it to our "needy" public (“free”) schools. "Reclaim Idaho" is funded by the Fairness Project, a California labor union, individual donors and "other non corporate groups," which are very difficult to trace. “Reclaim Idaho” is an anti-oligarchy socialist-democrat organization now collecting signatures to place a voter initiative on the Idaho ballot for "investment" of an additional $170 million in Idaho education.
Idaho now spends $2 billion (one half the state budget) on education. Taxpayers and gamblers of Idaho are routinely reminded of education. The return on investment in our “free” public education system produces students graduating from our high schools who are unable to form a sentence, write and spell correctly, do common math calculations, think critically, etc. Is this poor return due to a lack of money or, I would suggest, due to a teacher-parent failure to provide, and demand, a sound basic classroom education for Idaho's students? Problems in Luke's "needy" labeling may lie in the hours of student-teacher classroom contact, in teaching methods and the way methods are applied. Some of Idaho's students, e.g. Luke Mayville, manage to attend, graduate and attend prestigious universities.
I suggest that Dr. Mayville, as a paid political scientist, consider how he was able to become educated. Was it due to his individual work ethic, the environment he grew up in and/or the schools he attended? I would also suggest that he study and compose on the effects of socialism ("government by an 'elite' few") on our constitutional republic system of government and our society. Socialism does not rely on individual rights, property rights or limited government, and always ends in a disaster for the people. Neither oligarchy nor socialism provide for checks and balances and limited central government or the will and rights of all of the people.
Now, if Dr. Mayville is a registered voter in Idaho, and believes our schools are underfunded and failing, he can simply petition our state representatives and our governor to draft policy and laws changing the system or adding to the funding of the system. These changes can then be put on the ballot or enacted by our representatives. Our form of governing relies on the individual, not on the state or any "elite" few.
George W. Katsilometes is the owner of the Lava Hot Springs Inn in Lava Hot Springs. He has degrees from the University of California and Washington State University.