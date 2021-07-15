“What’s the spirit of the bayonet?” the sergeant would scream at us ROTC cadets at summer camp in 1965. We would shout back, “To kill!” as we charged the dummies with fixed bayonets. Rough and blunt, but that’s how the Army prepared fraternity boys to become lieutenants.
A few years later in 1969, with the war in Vietnam at its peak, the Army was really rushing soldiers through their Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) training programs. Back then, diversity meant infantry, artillery, signal, medic, etc. There was even more diversity thanks to the draft that filled the ranks with a broad spectrum of the general population. More than one soldier was wearing jungle fatigues because some judge gave them a choice of Army green or jail orange.
I served with Black, white, Hispanic, Jewish, Christian and even Dutch soldiers. Some were competent and reliable, some were not. Gender identity and sexual orientation were non-issues even though I’m sure all shades were represented. Lots of diversity, but you know what, we lost that war anyway.
One can debate whether or not past and present civilian administrations have committed our military forces to win victories or to just to fight for something other than clear victory. Be that as it may, our armed force are obliged to be as combat-ready and as total-victory-ready as possible at all times. Second place in a military conflict is just defeat. There are no silver metals. I know what it feels like to come in second place in a war. We lost the war in Vietnam where thousands of Americans died. And because we lost that war, more thousands of Vietnamese died. Over a million Cambodians died, too, as the dominos fell and Pol Pot took over.
Military capability and readiness are deadly serious issues and must not be subject to whimsical social experiments. China is challenging us in the Pacific and rattling more than chopsticks at Taiwan and the Philippines. Just this week, China boasted about running off a United State’s warship. Then there is our antagonist, Russia. President Vladimir Putin made a fool of President Joe Biden when he came hat in hand begging him to stop Russian cyber-extortion. Last week, the Russians gave Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, a pat on the head and sent him home with hollow, global warming promises. And having taken Ukraine’s Crimea unopposed while the Obama/Biden administration rung their hands, Russia longs to further expand into Ukraine. Because the current Biden/Harris administration is so weak it is all the more important that our military be seen as alert and focused on their primary mission, undistracted by anti-American social-political theories.
Thinking back to the time when I was Lt. Entrikin, I wonder: What if my very diverse troops had been indoctrinated with critical race theory and associated Marxist brainwashing? Would I be concerned going on night patrol with my Black patrol leader thinking I was his historic oppressor? Would I be hesitant to relieve that sleeping tower guard from duty over concerns that gender or racial identification objections might challenge my “privileged” actions? What if those already disgruntled draftees had been trained to see their differences so critically that they would not become a cohesive unit?
I don’t know those answers, but why conduct risky social experiments such as putting “diversity first” into an organization that relies on soldiers to follow orders that may get them killed? I don’t think the risk is worth the unlikely, feel-good, woke rewards. If the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, could put his books on Marxism, Mao and critical race theory he brags so much about down for just a moment he just might catch President Joe Biden in a lucid moment and convince him to leave combat readiness to those who can fight.
I know one who can fight for sure. One of my sons is an Army Green Beret sergeant. His Special Forces selection process was profoundly more rigorous than was my “sign here” selection process. Of those who try to become Green Berets, only about 3 percent are selected. Deployed 12 times, he is a far better soldier than I ever was, but I remind him every so often that I still outrank him! Knowing him as I do, I can imagine what would happen at bayonet training for Special Forces candidates if he shouted, “What’s the spirit of the bayonet?” and they replied, “Diversity, Sargent!”
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.