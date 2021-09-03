The Pocatello City Council has rarely demonstrated significant division until it comes to finances and the budget. Differing financial beliefs have always been present on the council. This reality predates all the members of our council. One past council member boasted that in three terms, he never voted to approve a budget. The council did not personalize it when he voted no or when he articulated his views. One time he mistakenly voted yes; I asked him if that was going to stand as his vote, and he responded by changing his vote, saying, "I was confused, I really meant to vote no!"
I can only speak for myself, but it seems as though council has become much more comfortable with increasing spending in recent years. Past councils have often used attrition as a mechanism for containing costs. I have witnessed budgets balanced by directing the heads of all the departments to come up with cost savings of $50,000 to $100,000. I have never seen council run from the big problems. Past council members have always held they were elected to handle the tough issues and have not turned their responsibility over to unelected employees.
Until this year, I had never seen council abdicate its fiduciary responsibility to the heads of the departments on this scale. Our significant budget deficit was handed over to the department heads and the mayor to solve. Crucial final recommendations were made out of public view. These reduction decisions amounted to $671,000! Leaving the city with an imbalance of approximately $94,000, which had to be addressed by allocating reserve funds. The way the fiscal year 2022 final budget was presented to council, adopted and eventually approved blocked significant further engagement by council.
Over the last few years I have said in council meetings that we had many good things in the budget that I could support. My concern arose because I felt we erred in what we added at the very end of the budgeting process. I believe we failed to complete the process. It seems we increasingly lack the patience to stay the course and complete the process in a logical, open manner. We reacted to our stressful financial situation by shutting down prematurely. Our chief financial officer has consistently referred to the need to address the scope of our expenses given our restricted revenues.
In September 2017, the council approved a financial policy based on best practices identified by the Government Finance Officers Association. It requires the city budgeting process to develop in the context of a five-year plan. It requires budget forecasts based on the long-range goals set by council. The adopted policy requires projecting the impact current and subsequent budgets will have on property taxes. The stated purpose for adopting this financial policy is to seek awards for excellence in financial procedures.
Unfortunately, the city has not followed its own policy despite its commendable ambitions. Because this policy requires a five-year strategic plan within which to develop and project budgets, it pushes departments to create a priority list for capital improvements and infrastructure investment. This policy forces each year’s decisions to be made in the context of the coming years. This year’s budgeting process was a far cry from what our adopted policy supports as best practice in financial planning and budget development.
The request for developing the initial list of priorities caused chaos at one of the budget-building meetings. However, the result of that request is that we received a list with 75 items on it. This list reflected an estimated price tag of $16,377,782. Further discussion revealed another $3 million to $5 million in improvements clamoring for inclusion.
The only significant capital improvement this year's budget funds is the failing fuel depot tanks. As you go around town, you will notice things needing attention. We seem to have a deficit in investing in our community.
Some of the items on the priorities list are revenue-producers that have reasonably fast paybacks. For example, the Ross Park Pool needs to be resurfaced, and the slide at the pool has been condemned and closed for two seasons. The slide will likely be down for at least two more seasons. There is no provision for replacing it in the 2022 budget. If included in the 2023 budget, there is only a slight chance of it being designed and installed before the 2023 season is over. The estimated maximum payback period for the slide is 10 years. It has the potential for driving up attendance and, therefore, revenue generated by the pool. Hopefully, the Parks Department will be successful in finding a business sponsor to offset the costs of making the slide operational much sooner.
The priority needs list also includes such things as signal lights at dangerous intersections, upgrades to police and fire infrastructure, upgrades to the animal shelter, funding an energy efficiency audit to save costs in the future, investment in reclaiming portions of the Portneuf River, upgrading the walkability of our town, exploring a Johnny Creek Sewer Limited Improvement District, replacing aging vehicles and equipment, increasing the city's cybersecurity and myriad other things. Only one of the 75 needs identified on the priorities list is included in the city’s $136 million budget.
We don’t have the money to do everything we want to, but with better financial planning and prioritizing we can do more.
Council must strive for a more thoughtful budgeting process as outlined in our adopted policy in order to better serve the needs of our community.
This column was written by Pocatello City Council member Roger Bray.