I had not heard the term digital nomad when I made the decision many years past to quit my litigation law practice. Burnt out over long work hours and the stress inherent with litigation, I needed to do something different. I had no job prospect on the horizon when I left my firm of talented lawyers and a successful law practice 20 years in the making.
My children were college age when I decided to leave the office several months before the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. Several judges approached me indicating they thought I had made a mistake as “juries liked me” and “I had the skills needed in courtrooms.” Their comments were flattering, but the reality was I didn’t trust juries. Not because jurors weren’t good, well-intentioned people, but rather because I had to surrender control to them over my client’s fate, and life had not prepared me to delegate that level of trust in a legal system rife with arcane concepts.
Eventually needing to make a living, I contemplated my next move for several months before opening a home-based office providing mediation and insurance claim consultation services.
Twenty years later, where does time go? It was one of the best decisions I have ever made, but little did I realize then that I was on the cusp of the digital nomad movement.
What is a digital nomad? The phrase is being bandied about a lot these days given the massive shutdown the world has experienced as a result of coronavirus. It came into vogue with the publication in 1997 of the book "Digital Nomad" by Tsugio Makimoto and David Manners.
According to Wikipedia, “Digital nomads are people who use telecommunication technologies to earn a living, and more generally conduct their life in a nomadic manner. Such workers often work remotely from foreign countries, coffee shops, public libraries, co-working spaces, or recreational vehicles.”
The actual number of digital nomads is difficult to calculate, but it is estimated that tens of millions of people throughout the world travel and work exclusively digitally these days while millions more aspire to attain this status.
With COVID-19 having forced many people to work from home, the trend will increase, particularly once travel restrictions are lifted, and especially since many employees and employers have gained appreciation for the benefits offered by remote work.
A Stanford business study found employees who work remotely are 13 percent more efficient than their office counterparts and they take fewer sick days. Considering how much time is wasted traveling to and from work, particularly in major commute jurisdictions, and the time that isn’t productive in the office environment, the findings aren’t surprising.
Another factor to consider is the money being saved by not having to finance office space. A large employer in the Pocatello area reportedly has reached the conclusion they won’t be returning to a mortar-and-brick setting for their employees after coronavirus concerns are eliminated.
Several hundred U.S. companies now work totally remote, and companies like Apple, Xerox, Amazon and JetBlue all offer positions specifically for digital nomads.
The remote work movement has benefited women, as they often experience a significant drop in their earning power when they have children. Being able to work away from an office has allowed women to continue advancing their careers while having time with their children and lowered childcare costs, although I doubt it has reduced exhaustion.
Websites touting digital nomad work indicate the top benefit is the freedom gained over your life, and I have to agree. I used to work at least four months a year to cover the overhead in my litigation practice. Upon leaving the firm, I garnered those months, and with the added efficiency realized from working at home, created six months per year of free time that has continued for the last 20 years.
Time is a precious commodity, and when you can focus on activities you enjoy (for me creating public art and aiding charitable projects, doing creative writing and exotic travel often with my children), life blossoms with a golden hue.
You can build the life you want, but there are negatives to consider. One can be income instability when you don’t know where your next paycheck is coming from (discipline is required). Another is potential loneliness when traveling solo, although websites do offer venues to connect digital nomads. Issues regarding where to pay taxes, acquire health insurance, secure good Wi-Fi and working in foreign countries may also have to be addressed.
The life of a digital nomad is not for everyone. If you lack the initiative to develop social contacts outside an environment where it typically exists like office settings, then it may not be a suitable option. However, consider that finding time to travel (and possibly volunteer in foreign countries) can produce the added social benefit of developing a global circle of like-minded friends.
Digital nomad opportunities won’t diminish anytime soon because they were increasing exponentially prior to the coronavirus lockdowns with numerous Americans already doing some telecommuting work and various occupations, including law, providing expanding digital work opportunities.
My foray into having a home office allowed me to wander for 20 years while working and volunteering during my adventures, but it never occurred to me to make travel a permanent way of life as I periodically covet my nest. However, if you are a person who dreams of seeing the world, it could be worth your “time” to analyze the digital nomad job market to determine what opportunities exist for embracing this seductive lifestyle.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.