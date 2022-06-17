Monday’s public session of the Jan. 6 committee provided ample evidence that Donald Trump had been told by numerous people, including his campaign team, close aides and the head of the Justice Department, that he had lost the 2020 election. Even his daughter and son-in-law seemed to have let him know that he had failed to win reelection.
Therefore, Trump was not shielded by associates from the fact that he lost. There certainly were toadies, like Rudy Giuliani, who encouraged Trump to believe, as he wished to, that widespread election fraud had robbed him of what would have been, otherwise, a “landslide” victory, but his original team of campaign staff told him directly that he had lost and that the various claims of fraudulent votes being cast were all false, if not downright ludicrous.
At the same time, no one testified on Monday that they had heard Trump acknowledge that he had lost. Instead, all who told him the truth said that they were met with an angry refusal to accept their judgment. It is possible that, to this day, Trump believes that he won that election; he certainly persists in asserting that that was the case.
I am one of those columnists who has emphasized the importance of taking into account Trump’s personality disorders when attempting to explain his behavior. His narcissism, his fragile ego, his utter self-absorption and inability to empathize with others, his constant lying, his boasting, his need to hold “rallies” in which he could bask in the adulation of his supporters, etc., all seem highly relevant to me.
I have also referred many times to Trump’s habit of insulting people by calling them “losers” and his apparent conviction, despite all of his failures in business, that he is a “winner.” I have alluded to his refusal to acknowledge that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election: After that election, even though he had become president, and was certainly a “winner” in that sense, he was so annoyed at his popular-vote shortfall that he claimed there were several million fraudulent votes cast on the East Coast that accounted for it.
So, given Trump’s deep fear of losing, his claim to have won the 2020 election didn’t surprise me. I initially assumed that, yet again, he was incapable — psychologically incapable — of admitting that he had lost. And that, yet again, he appealed to a completely bogus theory of fraudulent voting in order to back up his claim that his defeat was not real.
But this time, in the wake of the 2020 election, Trump did more than trump up, so to speak, fictitious excuses for his failure. He plotted to invalidate the election results and retain his power as president. When those strategies failed, his last-ditch effort was to create a mob that would use force to prevent the transfer of presidential authority to the actual winner of the election.
The Monday session of the Jan. 6 committee was advertised as clarifying Trump’s “state of mind” after the election; specifically, his state of mind regarding whether or not he had won the election. Why does that matter?
It might seem to matter because Trump asked for donations from the public to an “Election Defense Fund” to help prove that the election was fraudulent. He received some $250 million as a result. If he “knew” that the election had been fairly conducted, then his solicitation was clearly a lie and constituted fraud. But, as it turns out, his knowledge was actually irrelevant to his culpability, because there is no evidence that a fund by that name ever existed, and the money was used by Trump for other purposes, which is sufficient to establish that he defrauded the donors.
It also might seem to matter because, if Trump didn’t “know,” that he had lost — if he was unable to accept his failure and persisted in the belief that he had won — then his subsequent efforts to retain power might be seen as justified, at least to some extent.
But that, too, is false. There are, indeed, crimes called “knowledge crimes” for which a perpetrator must have a certain knowledge in order to be found guilty. But there is also something called “willfully ignorant misconduct.” The Supreme Court has defined such misconduct as that of a defendant who subjectively believes that there is a high probability that a particular fact exists, but has taken deliberate actions to avoid knowing that fact. In the law, the willfully ignorant may be punished as if they actually had the knowledge required for the crime.
A commonplace example of such criminal behavior is someone who is caught transporting illegal drugs and offers the defense that he didn’t know the drugs were illegal, yet there was ample reason to suspect that that was the case, and the carrier deliberately failed to make further efforts to find out.
Trump’s “state of mind” mattered to the Jan. 6 committee not because the committee was able to show that Trump knew he had lost the election, but because it could clearly establish that Trump had very good reason to doubt that he had won. Yet, in spite of that, he refused to accept, or further investigate, the judgments of his advisors, preferring to fire the employees who told him the truth, and replace them with people who agreed with his false beliefs.
In sum, even if Trump actually believed that he’d won the 2020 election (which I think is likely), the committee has proved that he can legitimately be held accountable for his subsequent actions, because he has willfully remained ignorant of the truth, and can therefore be dealt with by a court as having had full knowledge of his crimes.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.