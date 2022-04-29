Idaho voters registered as a Democrat or Unaffiliated are eligible to vote in the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday, May 17. They’ll have to decide which Democrat to vote for in two contested primary races.
Locally, Tamara Code and Brett Hochhalter are vying for the Democratic Party position on the November election ballot for Bannock County assessor. Statewide, David Roth of Idaho Falls and Ben Pursley of Boise are doing the same for the U.S. Senate seat up for election this November.
For six years, Code was director of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation in Pocatello. In that position, she raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and oversaw the completion of 8 miles of paved bicycle and walking paths in the valley.
She has earned two college degrees, a Bachelor of Science in business education and a master’s in business administration. She has held several positions of significant responsibility in Idaho businesses including supervising over 100 employees at a large Boise hotel.
Hochhalter has been a U.S. Postal Service employee. He also owns and operates M&M Contracting. The firm is primarily a residential roofing contractor and does fencing and tree service as well.
The two Democrats running for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat in the May 17 primary election have agreed to a public debate at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, May 4. Roth of Idaho Falls and Pursley of Boise will debate by internet via Zoom.
Those who want to watch the 90-minute public debate need to register to have access to the Zoom link to the debate. The registration link is at the Idaho Democratic Party website under events for May 4.
The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Questions must be emailed to betty@richardsonadams.com before midnight on Monday. All questions must contain the questioner’s name, address and phone number, but only first names and cities of residence will be used during the debate.
Roth is a single parent of two adopted foster sons. He is a community activist who runs the Bonneville Youth Development Council (BYDC) in Idaho Falls. The organization works to reduce substance abuse by young people.
A former chairman of the Bonneville County Democratic Party, Roth ran unsuccessfully for the Idaho House in District 33 in 2020. He volunteers with several community organizations.
Roth is a board member for the Idaho Falls Habitat for Humanity branch and for the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. He is also treasurer of Community Coalitions of Idaho, a statewide organization with a mission similar to BYDC.
Pursley is the father of three adult children who he says “are now off building their own lives.” Pursley is a successful commercial real estate investor and developer. He worked previously as a music instructor and history teacher.
“The people of Idaho deserve leaders who will conquer the divide, not the other side,” argues Pursley. He says he, “will stand up for all families, middle-income Americans, the promises made to our youth, and our respected elders in every community across this entire state.”
Pursley’s view is, “In the midst of division, I bring a spirit of collaboration for the sake of resolving the challenges that we face. I invite all Idahoans to meet me there.”
A more than 10,400-member Facebook group, Idaho Women for Biden/Harris, is sponsoring the Roth-Pursley debate. Michelle Hicks, a communications specialist and former broadcaster in the Treasure Valley and member of the Facebook group will moderate.
The group has been studiously neutral on the candidacies of Roth and Pursley. I have heard that former 1st District Congressman Richard Stallings has endorsed Roth, and that former 2nd District Congressman Larry LaRocco has endorsed Pursley.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.