There is much anxious talk these days about Republican state legislatures undermining democracy in order to keep political control in their hands. Through gerrymandering and voting laws that target Democratic voters in urban areas, they seek to ensure that Democratic candidates will not win elections. Republicans have virtually admitted that this is their aim, and many people believe that if they succeed, America’s democracy will have failed.
I sympathize with this concern, but that’s not what this column is about. I think it’s plausible to argue that our vaunted democracy has, over the past few decades, shown that it’s incapable of doing what needs to be done; in other words, that American democracy has already failed.
Plato may well have been right. He thought that democracies were anarchic and undisciplined, that the citizens of a democracy were focused only on their liberty, preoccupied with their own pleasures, and susceptible to manipulation. Hasn’t our democracy proved him to be right? Wouldn’t we all be better off with a philosopher-king?
A democracy is only as good as its citizenry. Consider the performance of ours in recent years. Plato comments that a democracy’s tolerance is such that it displays “a magnificent indifference to the sort of life a man has led before he enters politics; it will promote to honor anyone who merely calls himself the people’s friend.” Just so: we made a dissolute, corrupt con-artist our president.
And even now, almost half of our citizens believe that the last presidential election was fraudulent. There is no verifiable evidence that that’s true, yet, because it’s the claim of the election’s loser — that same con-artist — millions of his followers choose to believe it.
And what is one to make of the competency of a public roughly half of whom choose not to be vaccinated against a virus of extraordinary contagiousness and mutability, which has the capacity to kill or cause long-term damage? Though medical scientists with demonstrable expertise about communicable diseases assure the public that the vaccines are not harmful and provide remarkably effective prevention against infection, many people prefer to believe crackpot stories about side-effects, or decide that vaccination is a political and constitutional issue, not a scientific one. It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that this is a public incapable of attending to its own welfare, much less the welfare of the nation.
If there is one societal problem that the citizens of a democracy would seem uniquely motivated to confront and solve, it is an excessive gap between the rich and the poor. Instead, the American public seems collectively oblivious to such disturbing facts as that the top 10 percent of Americans own over 70 percent of the nation’s total wealth. The public’s disinclination, and apparent inability, to alter the tax system to remedy this harmful and unjust disparity suggests to many that this country isn’t even a democracy; it’s a plutocracy.
And then there are those larger problems that the citizenry has failed to confront and force government to deal with decisively. Global warming, for example.
We’ve known the mechanism of global warming since the 1930s. In the 1950s, a climate model was constructed that predicted that CO2 increases would cause further warming. James Hansen’s testimony before Congress in 1988 warned of the reality of warming and the dangers it posed. Al Gore created the widely-watched video “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006 — 15 years ago.
For over a decade, the scientific community that has studied this climate problem agrees about its existence, its cause, and what its consequences will be. All the effects that have been predicted are now occurring: severe rainstorms and flooding; encroachment of the oceans upon coastal areas; regional drought, and forest fires caused by those droughts.
And what has our democracy done to address this threat? Too little, too late.
President Barack Obama had good intentions regarding ways to combat climate change, and made some progress, but he passed up his chance to enact significant legislation when he had majorities in both houses of Congress. He resorted to executive orders and agency rule-making in his second term, and that progress was immediately erased by the Trump administration.
In part, the failure of government to act on climate change has been a product of the public’s denial that the problem exists. No doubt the fossil fuel industry’s lies bear some responsibility for that denial, but the science has long been there for the public to examine, and has been well reported in national media. Instead of respecting scientific truths, the public has pursued its short-term, profit-making goals and bought into the politicization of the issue, just as it has accepted the politicization of vaccination. The upshot is that it has failed to call loudly and with unanimity for the government to take action against climate change, so the government has done little.
Over all, the American people seem to have difficulty distinguishing fact from fiction. Politics has swallowed everything. For many Americans, any statement of fact relevant to a public issue stems from a political party affiliation and is to be judged accordingly, even a statement that is the result of thorough scientific investigation. Hearsay, rumor, bizarre conspiracy theories, all are believable if they support a partisan cause.
This is a citizenry that seems to have gone off the rails and can’t be trusted to play its role in guiding public policy. In my own state, I wouldn’t be surprised if a substantial minority of citizens believe that traffic lights violate their personal liberty.
As for the philosopher-king: Plato describes him as someone of superior intelligence, trained and educated from childhood for leadership; someone “whose passion it is to see the truth” — which today means someone who knows science and respects its findings — who has a selfless dedication to the good of the country, and a finely tuned sense of justice. Sounds pretty good to me.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.