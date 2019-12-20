I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the fragility of democracy. Benjamin Franklin, when asked about what the American experiment in government would be, famously answered, “a republic (not a monarchy), if you can keep it.” Well, we’ve kept it for a couple of centuries now, through some hard times — but in the big picture our democracy is still young; it can’t claim a really long, stable pedigree. And right now this democratic republic is looking frayed at the edges — decidedly dysfunctional, even vulnerable.
What does a healthy democracy look like? First and foremost, it rests on broad-based acceptance that the common good should take precedence over individual or group privilege. It assures the fundamental rights of citizens under the law — “liberty and justice and the pursuit of happiness for all” — including a participatory voice in government through the voting franchise. These expectations are based on a formal social contract (a constitution) that divides governmental power, necessitating cooperative sharing and compromise, and it provides checks and balances to curtail abuses.
A democracy is not born fully viable. Its constitution is only a hopeful outline that describes the intended structures of governance; it is not sufficient in itself to assure continuation. Both the formal institutions of government and the unofficial culture around them must evolve norms and practices to reinforce and solidify the contract. These default practices are essential to steady the ship of state as it navigates rough waters; they lubricate, they bolster public confidence.
Not least, a healthy democracy must have an engaged, sufficiently informed and vigilant citizenry.
At this moment in America, all of the essential conditions above are under threat:
- Special interests dominate our government, at the expense of the common good. Big money corrupts legislation and policy, buying advantage for those with deep pockets.
- Partisanship, particularly in the executive and legislative branches of government, is so entrenched that there is virtually no progress on the country’s biggest problems — health care, global warming, immigration, income inequality, infrastructure, debt control.
- Voting access is increasingly undermined as state and federal Republicans, with an eye on shifting demographics, gerrymander districts and erect barriers to disqualify or discourage minorities and the poor.
- Overall, the level and quality of citizen participation in our democracy is inadequate. Little more than 60 percent of those eligible to vote in general elections bother to do so (many fewer in off-year elections), either through indifference or loss of faith in the democratic process. That opens the door for determined special interest influence and compromises fair representation. Far too many citizens are uninformed or ill-informed, deriving their information and opinions solely from unfiltered, highly partisan sources.
- The balance of power provided in the Constitution is shifting ever more dangerously toward an imperial presidency at the expense of Congress. This drift is not new, but it has reached an extreme under Trump. Congressional members of his party dare not oppose him. Currently, by withholding documents and blocking witnesses, he is defying outright Congress’s constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight on his behavior.
- Many of those steadying institutions and norms, so necessary for public confidence, are under unrelenting, largely undeserved attacks from our current president. He regularly savages the judiciary, the congress, the intelligence agencies, the foreign service, even his own Justice Department when it stands in his autocratic way. Sadly, too many citizens accept uncritically his misrepresentations.
Such warning signs shout that we’ve grown careless in our stewardship.
What happens to the common good when we fail vigilantly to protect it? Its enemy, that counter tendency powerfully ingrained in human nature, is ever lurking to reassert itself: self-interest, tribal interest, partisan advantage over the “other.” That corrosion is currently eating away the glue of a democratic America.
Thus the current widespread loss of faith in our politics; thus the persuasion of many that the whole system is “rigged” and that they are forgotten by their government; thus the cynicism about the lack of equal justice, the lack of fair access to opportunity; thus the despair as the gulf between the “haves” and the “have-nots” becomes more obscenely excessive.
Donald Trump did not originate our current loss of faith, but he exploited it callously to get elected, and since taking office his assault on our democratic foundations has increased in magnitude. Especially egregious has been his effort to destroy respect for responsible, reliable journalism, essential for an informed citizenry. At the same time, he has encouraged the growth of unreliable, highly partisan “news” sources. His endless declarations that any source critical of him carries “fake news,” that any investigation of him is a “scam” or “witch hunt” has persuaded his base that black is white, that down is up, and has left too many others wondering what to believe.
His proven lies, distortions and misrepresentations in his tweets and interviews number literally over 15,000. This self-serving savaging of truth characterizes his administration generally. The danger this poses to democracy can scarcely be overstated.
But there’s more! His lack of civility in public and private behavior, his name calling, his insults, his bullying, his general nastiness infect not only the Washington political scene but encourage dissension and rabid partisanship among citizens across the land who very much need an opposite example. He exploits divisiveness at the expense of democratic cohesiveness.
If only that were the worst of it. From objective testimony given under oath by career government officials in House Impeachment Inquiry hearings, what has been apparent all along is now patently clear, that Trump neither understands nor respects his oath of office; nor does he respect the separation of powers set forth in the constitution. Clearly he cares more for autocratic self-aggrandizement and his own advantage than for the interests of the nation and the people as a whole.
If you doubt this — and if you have any respect for factual evidence — READ THE WITNESS TESTIMONY FROM THE TRANSCRIPTS of the House Impeachment Inquiry hearings.
While my concern for our democracy is not new, it intensified as I watched Congressional committee hearings recently.
Had our Founding Fathers witnessed the behavior of some of those participating in the House Committee chambers, they would question their assumption that ordinary Americans would have sufficient good sense to choose wise, principled representatives, representatives who could on serious occasions rise above partisanship and ultimately act as evidence, decency, and the common good demand.
It has to be said that most of the irrationality, obfuscation and nastiness in those hearings must be laid at the feet of Republican representatives. In high dudgeon, they ranted, postured, deflected; they cried foul, complained about process and refused to focus on the facts of Trump’s obvious offenses. But pity them. They are desperate to protect by a variety of the most puerile, irrelevant arguments a president whom few of them privately respect and whom all of them fear, so completely has he in kingly fashion co-opted their party.
Did the committee Democrats rise to a higher level. In general, yes. But it was easier for them. They held the high ground. The relevant facts were on their side. They could wrap themselves in patriotism and the constitution while the poor Republicans floundered. Had the tables been reversed, if Trump were a Democrat, and accused of such behavior, doubtless some of the Dems, too, would have sold out their principles and their self-respect to hang on to party advantage (and their seats) at any cost.
Trump has now been impeached by the House, in my view a deserved stain on his presidency. House Democrats have done what the constitution requires of them. The upcoming purely political Senate trial in January will not be a serious attempt to find and confront all the facts underlying the House Articles of Impeachment. Instead, the Republican majority will collude with the White House counsel to suppress evidence (crucial testimony from Bolton, Mulvaney and others), go through the motions and finish the charade as quickly as possible. That entire strategy is in itself a cover-up, tacit evidence of the president’s wrong-doing.
The facts of Trump’s abuses of power are indisputable. Whether they justify removing him from office will be disputed (I think they clearly do, and that the country would be better off were that the outcome). But here’s the bottom line: Every one of us who cares about the health of our democracy should look on with alarm when 535 elected members of Congress can consider (or refuse to consider) a common set of facts and divide themselves almost totally in their conclusions purely on the narrow basis of party label and political advantage. Surely if all factual evidence were to be allowed and all relevant arguments were to be considered by wise, independent judges, there would be much more crossover for the sake of the common good.
Alas. What, I wonder, would Ben Franklin say about our current condition?
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.