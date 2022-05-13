On May 17, the Republican primary will be held and the contentious ubiquitous political ads will stop. There are no Democrats running ads at the moment so now the Republicans can destroy each other. Witness the harsh negative quality of these ads, even by Republican standards. Politicians will often run negative ads because they unfortunately work but no one has hard feelings after the election. Sometimes, however, it goes too far.
There was the infamous Willie Horton ad during the 1988 presidential campaign between George H. W. Bush and Michael Dukakis. The ad appealed to a racially motivated fear. Horton, an African-American man, was a convicted murderer who raped a white woman and stabbed her partner while furloughed from prison under a Massachusetts program in place when Dukakis, the Democratic nominee, was governor. The Horton ad is most racially divisive in modern political history.
It seems current Idaho Republican candidates can be just as contentious by attacking their opponent’s character and making misstatements or dubious claims. It is one thing to say one’s opponent is incompetent or not a true member of the party (RINO or Republican In Name Only). Policies can be checked. It is more disturbing to charge one’s opponent is immoral.
Another observation about this Idaho primary is that President Joe Biden is often excoriated for threatening “Idaho values,” whatever that means, and ruining the country while former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican Party as a mythical colossus — a questionable gold standard for leadership.
Neither man is on the ballot.
Despite that, if a local Republican candidate didn’t support Trump during the “witch hunt,” i.e., the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, that candidate is a traitor. If any GOP candidate didn’t fight to expel thousands of people off health care by abolishing the Affordable Care Act, that candidate is unfit for office.
Point of fact: President Biden does not control gas prices or even the economy. Joe Biden is perhaps the unluckiest president in U.S. history because of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the break in the supply chain and inflation devastating a time of great job growth and rising wages. A Republican president would face the same obstacles.
The charges against Donald Trump grow with each new revelation, including the recent book by former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who claims he had to stop President Trump from firing missiles into Mexico to destroy drug cartels. Imagine the international repercussions if those missiles were fired. President Trump may prove to be a dangerous iconic image for the Republican Party.
Gov. Brad Little’s ad boasting that he kept businesses open during COVID-19 is unconvincing but typical and doesn’t attempt to ruin the reputation of his main opponent, Janice McGeachin. Name calling of any kind, however, is a fallacy. Attack the policy, not the man or woman running, and avoid continuous ads with lies and misstatements.
Sometimes I wonder if Idaho is a nation unto itself.
Election Day can’t arrive soon enough.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”