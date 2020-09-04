It was a deja vu moment for me when I read the recent Idaho State Journal article featuring Shane Hunt, the new College of Business dean at Idaho State University. Mr. Hunt, from Oklahoma, was working in Arkansas when he was recently hired by ISU.
The dean first traveled through Pocatello in 2016 with his family while on vacation to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. They briefly stopped here, and Mr. Hunt said he was “blown away by the community as well as the climate and the geography.” He added, “We just kind of made a mental note. ... This is a really special place. It’s beautiful.”
My deja vu reaction resulted because Michael and Floyce Gallagher (Mike and Flo) did the exact same thing years ago. Originally from Texas, they were vacationing when they passed by our beautiful community. They were equally impressed, and Mike was also employed in Arkansas when ISU subsequently hired him as the new dean of the College of Business. The Arkansas-based Gallaghers’ and Hunts’ mirror reactions to Pocatello, and eventual identical employment, do equivocate to some cool deja vu!
Mike and Flo enriched our community, and after reading about the Hunt family, and the dean’s attitude toward education, ISU’s students appear to have hit another jackpot.
Being socially liberal with a penchant for wandering the planet, I’m often asked by “foreigners” why I live in a notoriously red state in the middle of nowhere.
My response speaks to the same things appreciated by the Hunts and Gallaghers. Our beautiful, uncrowded community lies within easy striking distance of some of the most spectacular scenery on earth. The low cost of living is attractive, and we have four distinct seasons. I like all four when winter lasts a week.
Many outdoor enthusiasts actually enjoy our winters, and Pocatello’s sunny, moderate weather beats blazing desert communities or locales known for sweltering humidity and voracious mosquitoes (did someone mention Arkansas?).
Yes, Idaho is conservative politically, but newcomers are warmly welcomed, and we have a history of electing maverick politicians of character regardless of party affiliation. Idaho is progressing socially, having expanded Medicaid to low-income workers through a citizen’s initiative that bypassed conservative politicians, and more of that may follow. Another plus is that Idaho’s Constitution requires the state to maintain a balanced budget, which is good conservatism.
After moving to Pocatello, Dean Hunt said he was immediately struck by the caring atmosphere that exists for students at ISU. His observation evoked another deja vu chord.
My positive history with ISU runs deep, but I came to the school unwillingly. Being homegrown, I was anxious to leave Pocatello in 1973 when I finished high school. My first semester of college was at a large university in Utah. The undergraduate classes were massive (ISU has a current student-teacher ratio of 13 to one). Professors weren’t available outside of class in Utah, and several teaching assistants barely spoke English.
Disillusioned, I returned to Pocatello and grudgingly enrolled at Idaho State. What a difference! Classes were considerably smaller and outside help was available from your professors. I flourished in ISU’s caring atmosphere, and it’s impressive that the same quality appreciated by the dean remains the norm 45 years after this fossil attended ISU.
Dean Hunt expressed concerns regarding the cost of higher education at Idaho State. He planned to focus on developing more scholarship support for students. That’s a good objective, but few dispute that higher education has become too expensive in America, and ISU isn’t immune from criticism.
The first statewide freeze in 43 years on tuition for Idaho students at all four year institutions occurred last year. That ban needs to continue, and hopefully the dean can work with ISU’s president to convince the state to increase funding for higher education. Forty years ago, state funding covered 88 percent of college costs; today about half the expense is covered through tuition — no wonder students are drowning in debt.
Researching online, I was surprised to see several websites identifying ISU as being comparatively expensive for the quality of education offered its students. All universities in Idaho have been criticized for being top-heavy in their administrations, particularly as most have had declining enrollments while administrative costs have increased.
It would be educational to read a column from ISU addressing the issues of staffing, and whether the university should actually reduce tuition, and how might that be done as lowering fees could aid student recruitment.
On a tangent, it is my understanding ISU has developed a marketing campaign that includes the logo plastered on the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The concept is good, but most people I have spoken with (on and off campus) consider its placement there inappropriate. We get the intent, but seriously?
The Stephens Performing Arts Center is majestic to look upon and stunning artistically. My first thought when I saw the logo was that the building had been converted into an athletic facility. ISU should consider placing the logo at a more appropriate venue. A flashing marquee listing university events and/or a flagpole banner in our windy city would better catch the eyes of travelers from Arkansas, or...
Kudos to ISU for adding Dean Hunt to its outstanding staff. His caring focus upon students compliments the lodestar energy that has existed for many years at the gem anchoring our enchanting valley; deja vu indeed!
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.