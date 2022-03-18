There was a time when every racial, ethnic and other group in America was labeled. It wasn’t the best of times, either.
The nicknames weren’t pretty. They were frequently hurled, like stones, to hurt those to whom the labels were being applied.
You don’t hear the labels much now. They’re not politically correct. The labeling’s still there, but now it’s hidden.
For the third year in a row, an example popped up in the Legislature this week. The bill before the House was the higher education budget — funding for Idaho colleges and universities. The budget bill was attacked with a false claim.
You’ve heard this disinformation before. The false claim is that university students are being indoctrinated by programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, called the programs “higher indoctrination.” The hardline far-right Republican refused to answer questions when his colleagues asked for specifics.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, joined Barbieri in the assault. He repeated a shorter version of an essay from a right-wing lobby group, the Idaho Freedom Foundation. It repeated the indoctrination line that’s been used to attack Idaho State University and other four-year schools across the state.
The lie has a kernel of truth. There are indeed diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Idaho’s public universities. Here’s why.
Educating thousands of college students at the same time on a university campus creates an understandable risk. There will likely be some encounters between the many minorities represented in the student body and a few, shall we say, less than tolerant students who also have a right to be learning there.
If such encounters become negative, a university can be not just morally liable for the welfare of all involved but also financially liable. Idaho State University puts it like this.
ISU strives “to create an environment where all individuals feel welcome and safe.” The school works to maintain a campus where every student “is treated with dignity and respect.”
By accusing Idaho universities of indoctrination, Barbieri, Nate and their enablers in the Legislature are using classic dog whistle messaging. It’s as silent as a dog whistle but the message gets across just the same.
Some people are being treated with dignity and respect, and they have someone to talk to who can act if they aren’t being treated that way. Some people are being made to feel safe and welcome.
That’s obviously outrageous to Barbieri, Nate and others. Apparently defunding higher education is OK if that’s what it takes to stop some students from being made to feel safe and welcome.
Boise State University gathered some facts on this issue last year. At significant expense to you, dear taxpayer, they hired respected Boise law firm Hawley Troxell to investigate lawmakers’ allegations of indoctrination at BSU.
The firm, staffed by people professionally skilled at getting the truth from even uncooperative witnesses, found a single allegation from a non-student. Interviews of actual students found “no evidence of indoctrination.”
Nate, of course, preferred to believe the non-student who wasn’t even in the classroom. The lawyers didn’t look hard enough, claimed Nate.
Nate, by the way, makes his living teaching at a private university that competes for students with the public schools he is attacking. Ironically, Brigham Young University-Idaho, the school Nate works for, is committed to diversity.
Also, by the way, Reps. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, and Chad Christensen, R-Iona, joined Nate in voting against the higher-ed budget. It passed anyway.
Andrus and Christensen will be competing for House seats in the primary election May 17. Their newly drawn legislative district includes Bannock County east of Interstate 15 from Highway 30 to the north end of the Highland bench.
Local voters may want two ask the two why they sided with legislators apparently opposed to diversity in education.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.