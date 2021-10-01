Should we pawn off on our grandchildren the debt we rack up today? Do they have any choice in the matter?
In August, President Biden’s treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, warned that the federal government is dangerously low on cash and may soon need to borrow to pay its bills. Congress was asked to raise the legal debt limit within the next few weeks to keep the government from defaulting.
Since 2000, the debt limit has been raised 15 times. What makes this year’s debate different has been the hyper-partisan spending spree by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Case in point is their 591-page American Rescue Plan with $1.9 trillion in spending, a major chunk of which was bailing out pilfered pension funds in Democrat-run states and cities. That one provision lost the bill any hope of Republican support. Socialist Democrats pushed it anyway as a “reconciliation” measure needing only Vice President Kamala Harris’ vote to break the dead even 50-50 Senate tie.
In past debt limit debates, the “responsible” position was: “If you voted for the spending, you should vote to pay the bills.” But Democrats foolishly gave up that argument. In the Senate, increasing the debt limit usually requires 60 votes. You would think they might have remembered that before ramming through an historically large spending bill with zero Republican support.
Furthermore, the economy could not be more vulnerable to monetary stupidity on the part of Congress. Inflation has already overtaken wage gains, leaving working families with less buying power than just a year ago. And the borrowing bonanza of 2020 means that, despite record low interest rates, the federal government’s interest payments will set a new record in 2021.
That interest payment is no longer a footnote in the federal budget. In March the long-term forecast of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected interest payments consuming as much as 6.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). That is more than the wealth produced by all agricultural, forestry, fishing, mining, petroleum and construction industries in the United States combined.
President Ronald Reagan compared Congress to the alimentary system of a baby — with a voracious appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other. His joke is no longer funny.
Consider how appalling it is that interest payments are consuming our GDP. It conjures up the starkly real but still obscene image of Americans toiling to transfer wealth directly to the owners of Treasury bonds: wealthy institutional investors, and foreign governments.
The average American, working a lifetime of 40 years, at prevailing wages and salaries, will make $1.7 million in their lifetime. So, measured in GDP distilled down to the individual, the interest payment on the debt due this year, $378 billion, will cost the entire lifetime earnings of 222,000 Americans.
That’s not 222,000 people making roads better, or providing day care, or teaching community college. Nor is it 222,000 people cooking food, cutting hair or bagging groceries. That’s 222,000 lifetimes “consumed,” to use the CBO’s term, just making an interest payment to the holders of government debt, for just this one year.
Knowing interest rates will eventually rise, the CBO also estimated interest on the current debt will increase to $467 billion by the year 2026, or the gross lifetime product of 275,000 Americans. And that number doesn’t include a pending $1 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill that would consume the lifetimes of 588,000 Americans, or the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist dream bill with a price tag equivalent to the blood, sweat and tears of over 2 million American lifetimes.
Should Republicans, in the name of fiscal prudence, roll over and raise the national debt?
Why not ask the 629,411 Americans whose lifetimes of work will be needed just to pay off the $1.07 trillion we have already borrowed from the People’s Republic of China?
Trent Clark of Soda Springs previously worked as chief environmental economist to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.