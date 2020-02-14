“Nowwww, Oscar!” great-aunt Mary’s high, nasal voice would slice through the chatter at holiday dinners. She'd been provoked by some casually calculated remark. The next volley in another family debate was about to be launched.
The debate that followed was open to all at the table. My aunts and uncles and us kids, too, provided we knew enough about the issue to make an informed comment, were included.
These were not cold, angry arguments. They were, rather, intellectual jousts by which our family explored the pros and cons of the issues of the day. The point was to learn what others knew, understand their views and, by speaking ours, better know our own thinking, too.
Those mealtime battles came to mind this week after I watched members of the Idaho State University debate team argue whether America should adopt a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for adult citizens.
ISU debaters Nick Grunig and Alyson Corgatelli spoke for the idea. Teammates Kaden Marchetti and Joseph Tyler argued against it. As the debate process goes, they all worked together researching the question. Then there was a random selection to determine which team would support and which would oppose the question.
Competitive scholastic debate is not simply an, “I’m right and you’re wrong,” argument. As in the rest of life, both sides have access to the facts. To win, one side must present their case more clearly and more persuasively than their opponents.
Moderator Iris Buder, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics at ISU and the debate team’s coach, opened the program by presenting an overview. The idea of a minimum income paid by the government goes back at least as far as Thomas More’s book, “Utopia,” written in 1516.
Supporters of the idea, Buder pointed out, argued no penalty stops the starving from stealing if they have no other way of getting food. Libertarian economist Milton Friedman supported a basic income in books he wrote in 1962 and 1980. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke for the idea in 1967. President Richard Nixon and his opponent, Democrat Hubert Humphry, both championed the idea. A version passed the House under Nixon but then died in a Senate committee.
Alaska has a form of it now. Some countries, most recently Finland, have adopted the program and report positive results.
Domestic violence in America is particularly harmful, argued Grunig in the opening round of the debate, because one in five of its victims have no money of their own. Penniless, they cannot escape the household where they are physically abused. A small, guaranteed income could help them leave.
Seventy percent of caregivers in a family must work to make ends meet, said Grunig. A basic income could give them more time to care for a family member. Looking ahead, such an income would cushion the effects of jobs being eliminated by automation, he added.
The tax of more than $2.5 trillion a year necessary to pay for such a program could hurl America into a deep recession, countered Marchetti. He also questioned whether our government would mismanage collecting so much money. Further, he argued, the $1,000 per month payment would be too small in high-cost areas of the country to be of much use, and that social programs helping children would be cut to fund the basic income payments.
The income program would pay for itself because most of it would go to people who would spend it, Corgatelli asserted. Such spending would grow the economy, promoting innovation and producing a surplus over the program’s cost, she asserted.
“I’d love” a monthly $1,000 check, responded Tyler. He works two jobs to help ends meet as a student. He then cited a news report stating the cost of the basic income would be unsustainable. Further, he said, it would cause the loss of important existing social programs. It’s an idea with, “noble intentions,” which could cause, “irrevocable harm,” he concluded.
There was much, much more, of course. When they were asked which side of the question was easier to argue, Grunig pointed out that it’s not a simple subject. A “deep dive” into it shows the issue is very complex. “It’s always easier to defend the status quo,” Tyler commented.
My grandfather was a strong Republican, his sister a staunch Democrat.
What questions they argued over the length of his long dining table during holidays past has faded from my memory. What I recall were strong statements and responses with occasional cheers and happy catcalls from the sidelines. Such debates as constructive activities, it seems to me, are something we could use more of.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.