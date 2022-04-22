It is a strategy identified with William Jefferson Clinton, used by politicians completely devoid of principle and “un-tethered” by morality. It is forming positions to gain advantage against off-balance opponents. It is “triangulation.”
President Clinton famously deployed this tactic to counter a Congress about to impeach him. The impeachment charges sent mothers running to shut off televisions in the presence of children. “Streaming news” on every phone, laptop and waiting room flatscreen wasn’t invented yet.
The term “triangulation” was offered by Clinton’s adviser Dick Morris, manager of the president’s 1996 re-election campaign until himself fired over a prostitute. Morris defined it as “a third way, outside traditional Republican and Democratic politics, designed to achieve maximum political gain.”
In practice it is simple: find the political center of the nation. Then take a position carefully calculated to capture, by a slim margin, the majority. Clinton employed this technique with the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act, also known as “Welfare Reform.”
After months of opposing Congress’s changes to the “Aid for Families with Dependent Children,” Clinton did an about-face, proposing his own alternative “Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).” By coming out for welfare reform, Clinton pulled the votes of moderate Democrats and Republicans for a limited reform imposing more paperwork on needy families. This was the quickest way to defeat the campaign to “reform welfare as we know it.”
If only triangulation ended with the century, gone with secrets only Jeffery Epstein knew about Bill Clinton. But, sadly, that didn’t happen.
The tactic is now a staple wherever the political center defies traditional Democrat-Republican divides. That makes Idaho ground-central for modern triangulation.
In Idaho, it is not used to win general “public” opinion. With the closure of the Idaho primary elections to only affiliated Republicans, the game now finds the center of that subgroup, and then takes a position designed to swing a majority of conservatives. In practice, this is how it works:
If the issue is gun control, traditional Republican conservatives have already voted that Idaho offer firearms training to 9-year-olds. Triangulate by pointing out that it is legal for 8-year-olds to hunt pheasants. Oppose your Republican-In-Name-Only incumbent by staking out a position educating the armed 8-year-olds. Your opponent is now a “pro-gun-control moderate.”
If the issue is parental involvement in public education, Idaho already gives parents more tools, advanced opportunities, self-directed learning options, than any other state. Triangulate by calling all public schools “government schools” and proclaim your “no” vote against the public-school budget as “empowering parents.” Republican-affiliated Idahoans overwhelmingly support parental rights.
Triangulation in Idaho doesn’t require brain cells. Identify a solid conservative Republican responsible for Idaho’s record run with a balanced budget, low taxes and less red-tape, and stake out a position just slightly more “anti-government.” Then turn and proclaim you are the more “conservative” candidate and an increasingly fed-up and wanting-to-do-something Republican base will vote the bum out.
Ignore that the incumbent was shackled with actually accomplishing their “Oath of Office,” which includes carrying out Idaho’s constitutional obligations. If schools don’t open or Fish and Game doesn’t publish seasons, incumbent legislators can and should be held accountable.
This makes being a traditional, conservative but responsible Republican a difficult and often embattled position. You can’t “triangulate” by casting a symbolic vote designed to show “how conservative you are.” Nor can you appropriate one penny more than the bare minimum to keep the government service, whatever that is, available. You must be “spot on,” 100% of the time.
It is far easier to follow Clinton’s model, caring more about power than actual duty in office. The problem is that, when the majority of our legislators become “triangulators,” absurdity rules. For example, you get Republicans voting with Democrats to preserve an antiquated grocery credit.
Putting political gain over “Oath of Office” is a recipe for failed self-government. Should it happen, the headstone could read “Death by Triangulation.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is the president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.