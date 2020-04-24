”It is better by noble boldness to run the risk of being subject to half the evils we anticipate than to remain in cowardly listlessness for fear of what might happen.” — Herodotus
On March 17, Imperial College London developed models estimating that 2.2 million deaths would occur in the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same models estimated there would be 510,000 deaths in Britain. These models became the quoted benchmarks of the impending disaster and the initial impetus for the subsequent quarantines, isolations and lockdowns of society. But more importantly, this date marks the birth date of the 21st century’s first pandemic of fear.
By March 26, Imperial College London had revised its estimate down to 20,000 deaths in Britain.
On April 10, a study from the University of Washington downgraded the estimate of deaths in America to 60,000. Interestingly enough, this is about the average number of deaths experienced in the U.S. from the annual influenza season. If someone had a financial adviser who was wrong in his advice by the same 95 percent as the original pandemic models were, he’d be fired. Instead, the world ignored this ignominious mistake and turned off all their economies.
Just the same as a jet flying at 30,000 feet and the engines are turned off, all economies have plummeted straight down. In the U.S., as of this week’s labor report, we have an estimated 26 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits. JP Morgan is predicting our economy’s GDP will plunge to a minus 34 percent. We have, for the first time since the 1930s, earnest economic discussions from business leaders and economists suggesting “depression.” Our government, in an attempt to blunt the force of this downturn, printed $10 trillion in new money last week. As if it were taffy thrown onto the streets for the children during the Fourth of July parade, it is being strewn all over America at this very moment.
Meanwhile, the doctors at the CDC and NIH called for a societal lock-down in order to “flatten” the curve. Most citizens didn’t really understand what that term meant. They probably assumed it had something to do with saving lives. It didn’t. It was a mechanism intended to assure that hospitals would not be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
The “curve” refers to the bell shape that is the life cycle of all viruses. What’s unknown is whether the bell curve will spike suddenly with many cases and, subsequently, taper off suddenly or will the life cycle of a virus spike over a long period of time; thereby leaving the bell curve flatter and extended over a much longer period of time. By mid-March our health officials knew that the former case was not going to happen. They, also, knew that we were not going to hospitalize anywhere near the 815,000 people that we did during the 2018 regular flu season.
Nonetheless, citizens were ordered to work from home (something really hard to do if your occupation is a waitress), businesses deemed “non-essential” were ordered to close, crowds could not gather, and churches were closed along with gun shops. Businesses that were in the “essential” group and allowed to stay open included some eclectic choices such as: liquor stores, pot dispensaries and abortion clinics.
People streamed Netflix or worked on a hobby because the news was too frightening. A constant ticker-tape or flashing sidebar subliminally imparted the message that if anyone left their house they would die. The statistic most often displayed was the number of confirmed infections and the total number who had died. Seldom was the number of once infected, now recovered, displayed. The truth, which is very hard to come by, is that the recovery rate is north of 98 percent.
But, it is time to set us free. We are smart, resilient and inventive. We understand our situation. Our economy will soon be on life support. Our Constitution has been read its last rites. Our Bill of Rights is on a ventilator. And only by Americans leaving their caves, facing their fears and getting back to the business of industry, will our great Republic be inoculated from its own ignoble death.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. He now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.