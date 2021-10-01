If you suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, please save yourself from some anguish and stop reading now. What follows is a letter I have sent to President Trump regarding COVID-19 vaccination.
Some Trump supporters may disagree with this letter, but I think the proposal outlines a winning proposition for everyone, including President Trump.
***
Dear President Trump,
As I listened to President Joe Biden’s speech on Sept. 9, it was obvious he’s upset with those who are unvaccinated. Biden is floundering and failing to effectively lead on this issue. His claims that the unvaccinated are a threat to the vaccinated are simply not true. The unvaccinated pose no threat to the vaccinated. However, the vaccination issue has taken on a symbolism beyond public health.
Now President Biden threatens to enforce a virtual “mandate to vaccinate” via OSHA rules. It’s an ill advised, heavy handed approach that’s sure to result in lawsuits, inflammatory rhetoric and more national acrimony.
Like you President Trump, I’ve been vaccinated, so I don’t have a personal dog in this fight. But as a citizen it’s distressing to see the vaccinate/don’t-vaccinate confusion and discord around the country. For your consideration, here’s a proposal that takes the vaccination issue out of the political arena and returns it to a medical discussion.
The proposal:
President Trump, you should call a press conference or use one of your great rallies as a platform and make a bold, public offer to President Biden. You should offer to hold a joint Biden-Trump press conference where the two of you, metaphorically arm in arm, jointly encourage all residents who can be vaccinated in good conscience to get vaccinated. I leave it to professional speech writers to work out language that exempts those millions who have recovered and now have immunity.
Offer to make a joint statement to encourage vaccination, have a professional handshake and then both of you walk away from your microphones. To put Biden’s handlers at ease, promise to mention no other subject, no remarks about inflation, the border calamity or even the disastrous Afghanistan debacle.
It’s a risk, but baring another headline grabbing Afghanistan-like disaster, it puts you in the spotlight for weeks. A joint press conference with the two presidents would be the most anticipated and most watched event ever. It’s all people would talk about for days. Your presence alone is powerful. To be seen together in public, with the two of you visibly united on anything, would be the nuclear bomb of news.
Win-win:
When vaccinated people do get COVID-19 their symptoms are likely to be mild and fewer people will die. That’s the biggest win. Hopefully Biden would no longer feel the need to use OSHA rules to bludgeon workers to vaccinate or lose their jobs. The individual decision to vaccinate or not would no longer be clouded by us-versus-them politics.
Biden wins a pyrrhic victory of sorts as the “Great Unifier.” Even if Biden’s poll numbers do climb, he’s not going to be running in 2024 anyway.
You, sir, would win in multiple ways.
1. Your reputation as a statesman who can put country before politics would skyrocket whether or not Biden accepts your offer. If Biden’s really concerned about the health of the country (floods of unvaccinated illegal aliens notwithstanding), he will welcome your help. If he rejects your offer, his duplicity is exposed.
2. More independent voters would come over to you in 2022 and 2024. Those Trump supporters who might still reject vaccination would likely still vote your way having no better alternative.
3. You could rightfully claim any decrease in COVID-19 illness as being due to your influence.
Thank you for considering this proposal. Let’s take your successful operation Warp Speed to the next level and pull through this COVID challenge.
Regards, and never stop fighting to Make America Great Again.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.