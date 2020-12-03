There's a “culture of grievance” fueled tendency in this country to imagine that every new crisis is the worst thing that's ever happened, to imagine that we've made no social or political progress in the roughly 250 year history of our nation, to think that each day reveals some new outrage that's beyond anything that we've seen before.
Be that as it may, all that it generally takes to put matters into perspective is a bit of time with any good chronicle of American history. Almost everything happening now in national politics has happened, to some degree anyway, in our past. There are, as it turns out, very few completely novel issues to be outraged about in American politics. Original thinking, as it turns out, isn't big on the national stage. Be glad if you can use what you borrow.
Very few, however, isn't the same as none. Right now we are in the middle of something that is, indeed, kind of extraordinary. Though not entirely without precedent, we haven't seen anything like this year's election, in terms of a confluence of events, in a long time.
There's President Donald Trump's unhinged fantasy about having won a presidential election that he actually lost (by a lot). There's the near historic misunderstanding of the electorate in the run-up to Nov. 3 by pollsters, the media and the pundit class. Finally, there is the misreading of the election results by the Democratic left that's on par with Trump's level of disconnection from reality.
It's all really quite amazing. You can't make this stuff up. Let's just go through the list and discern what we may.
First there are the election results. Donald Trump lost, Joe Biden won. It's as simple as that. I'm going to tell Trump supporters the same thing that I told Hillary Clinton supporters four years ago: The other candidate got more electoral college votes than your candidate. That's it. Your candidate lost and the other candidate won — fair and square.
The nonsense about massive fraud and a stolen presidential election is absurd. First and foremost, there's not a scintilla of evidence that supports any level of fraud on a scale large enough to tip the balance in President Trump's favor. Even in Georgia, where President-elect Biden's lead was only around 13,000 votes, Republicans, who hold most of the public offices relevant to determining the outcome of the election, have found nothing that would have affected the outcome of the election in any significant way.
Further, it's a decidedly more rosy scenario these days for Republicans than anyone anticipated before the election. Republicans picked up several unanticipated seats in the House of Representatives and it looks as if they will maintain control of the Senate. At the state level, Republican governors outnumber Democratic governors, and Republicans are in control of most state legislatures. The Supreme Court is firmly in the hands of conservatives. It's not exactly a bad time right now to be enamored of the right, and a lot of that has to do with the outcome of the elections that Trump and his enablers claim were rigged.
It turns out that one of the few major Republican figures who didn't make the cut in this election was Donald J. Trump. That outcome, as hard as it might be for some, had absolutely nothing to do with election fraud. It had everything to do with the fact that most independent voters and a fair number of Republicans are beyond fed up with the incompetence, the bluster, the bragging, the embarrassing tweets, the unseemly behavior and the detachment from reality that has marked the Trump presidency.
Trump's lawyers have gotten clocked by judges, even Trump appointees, every time they've submitted an error-riddled, conspiracy-theory-inspired brief to a court. They're o-fer in legal challenges to the election. When they are not getting scolded in court, they are getting laughed at in news conferences in front of adult bookstores. It's Bigfoot, Flat Earth level stuff, except even less edifying.
As I wrote to Democrats this time four years ago: Your candidate lost to Trump. Let that sink in. Four years later, the country evidently still doesn't love the Democrats overly much, but many despised Trump enough to split their ballots and hope that President-elect Biden can stay the course as a moderate.
Republicans, now it's your turn. Your candidate lost to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad,” the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, identity politics and every other big government nightmare that those of us in the middle are hoping that President Biden will fend off. Let that sink in.
And stop this nonsense about a stolen election. The election was not stolen from Trump; he just lost. And that's really all there is to it. If you can't handle that, please forget that you know me. This brings me no particular joy. It just is what it is.
Though I fully expect that Trump may have to be escorted off the White House grounds by the Secret Service, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.
The only good news in this, for me anyway, is that I'm reasonably sure that the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and will probably regain control of the House in a couple of years. Biden's principle weapon of mischief, in the meantime, will be executive orders — until Congress develops the appetite to do something to curb that.
Moving on, let's see a show of hands of those who still think that media pundits and pollsters are the gatekeepers of American elections? Polling in this election was worse than it was back in 2016. The blue tsunami that was almost universally predicted by pollsters and the media did not occur.
The media, pollsters and much of the political class in this country have the same problem when it comes to political prognostication — they don't get about half of the country that resides in middle America. They may occasionally parachute a willing reporter or information gatherer into flyover country for some shtick, but the body politic in this country is an ecosystem of urbanites who's greatest wish is that the Dreamliner doesn't go down anywhere over Podunk. This leads to a series of disconnects.
Most of us would rather use 50-grit sandpaper and rubbing alcohol for a wax than spend 20 minutes of our lives that we can't get back talking to a pollster — on a landline. Many of us don't give much credence to what the MSM has to say about politics because they have established a track record of bias and general incompetence.
Going to a political rally is about dead last on my daily list of things to do. I don't care enough about most politicians to worship them. I'm just happy when they are minimal screw ups. If you have a normal, busy life, you probably have things to do other than put on a red or blue outfit and go to a rally.
Unless Miles Davis is the opening act. Then I'm in. Oh wait, Miles Davis is dead. Never mind.
On the topic of disconnects, let's take a look at the progressive interpretation of the election results. One that in my view is Trumpian in its level of self-delusion.
Many progressives believe that the Democratic party, despite a record-setting election turnout for the head of the ticket, did not do enough to appeal to, or appease, their liberal base. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez famously opined in a recent interview that Democrats lost ground in this election not because the policy proposals from the left were unpopular enough to drag down moderate candidates in swing-districts, but because they didn't use social media well enough. It wasn't defund the police; it was lack of Facebook skills. Given this, I can't wait to see how “The Squad” explains the 2022 midterms if they follow the trajectory I currently expect them to.
So there you have it. The thing that strikes me as extraordinary about politics right now is the degree to which fantasy has encroached on both society's left and right flanks. It's difficult for me to ascertain, with certainty, who's more delusional — Trump or some of his biggest critics.
I don't know how it's going to shake out, but grab some popcorn — this is going to be good.
