There's a certain Slant of light,
Winter Afternoons –
That oppresses, like the Heft
Of Cathedral Tunes
— Emily Dickenson
Recently I went to the doctor for my annual physical. The physician’s assistant took my vitals and then asked a few questions about any concerns. One question was of interest: Was I feeling any depression, lately?
I was tempted to give my standard answer: “Of course I am depressed. The president of the United States thinks Finland is part of Russia. We have a pandemic that threatens all of us. The economy is wrecked. We have systemic racism in America. As Samuel Beckett said: ‘You’re on earth. There is no cure for that.’ Depressed? Who isn’t depressed?”
Instead, I agreed I had been depressed but for obvious reasons, including the daily news, but I also had many outlets, writing and music among them. This made sense to the PA and more questions followed about general health issues.
Afterward, I was curious about what answer regarding depression would be alarming to a physician. Mental illness is a vast subject, certainly not my purview, but I found a website, Medical News Today, that answered some questions. I discovered that are two basic categories of depression. There is situational depression and clinical depression. Situational depression is close to what any sensitive person would feel after “a traumatic event or series of events. Situational depression is a type of adjustment disorder. It can make it hard for you to adjust to your everyday life following a traumatic event. It’s also known as reactive depression” (Medical News Today).
Having an illness, a problem at school or work or losing a loved one can certainly trigger this kind of depression. I remember a dark period after a sudden spousal loss. For the first time, I really understood the disturbing poem by Emily Dickenson: “There’s a Certain Slant of Light.” One has to cope during and after stressful life events. According to the website, a lack of enjoyment in normal activities, excessive crying, loss of appetite, insomnia, ignoring bills or, most disturbing, thoughts of suicide are symptomatic of situational depression.
Depending on the ability of the person to adjust, therapy or medication may be needed, but some people just “keep on keepin’ on,” with or without help. I have felt a sense of uncertainty and depression, once after a serious illness years ago, but I eventually “carried on” as the English say. Friends often ask how I deal with the daily dreck. I’m not sure. Perhaps I’ve been lucky to escape debilitating depression. I am a firm believer in therapy. I do caution that resorting to recreational drugs or alcohol makes it worse.
Clinical depression is a form of mental illness that is very serious and demands treatment. According to the website, “a major depressive episode is a serious medical issue in which the person is profoundly impacted by the symptoms of depression. This is a medical problem that rarely if ever resolves without treatment, and it can recur repeatedly.”
A tragic example is Robin Williams who had clinical depression and was aware that as he made people laugh, his inner world was dark, indeed. He said in an interview that a fan once asked, “What have you got to be depressed about? You’re successful.”
In Robin Williams’ case, evidently, the depression was not about sadness. After his suicide, doctors found Robin Williams also had Lewy Body Dementia, a terrible disease causing symptoms similar to Parkinson’s and frightening hallucinations. His widow, Susan Schneider Williams, wrote a touching essay for Neurology called “The Terrorist Inside My Husband’s Brain” that explains his tragedy and the need for research.
Watching the reports after what happened to George Floyd, I am painfully aware that my problems may pale compared to what the Black Lives Movement suggests, systemic racism in America, including police departments. If one’s color is a “weapon,” as one speaker noted, then every black citizen in America is “armed.” Perhaps that’s another column and possibly someone else should write it.
I am not a psychiatrist, and certainly not qualified to write about mental health issues in any depth. I do know that not everyone can bang out a blues tune and vanquish the absurdity of the news cycle. There is nothing wrong in seeking help or someone finding help for a victim of clinical depression who is unaware of their condition.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.