“Disillusioned words like bullets bark as human gods aim for their mark.”
— Bob Dylan
Sometimes I fear that I have become the old man in his underwear screaming at the television. I say this despite the fact the economy is doing relatively well, though my Hohner harmonicas, once $2.50, now cost $40 plus tax. Gas prices are high, and the news creates confusion. Did Sen. Ted Cruz really say Texas is considering secession?
I am glad the infrastructure bill was finally passed though it took a political earthquake to do it. I think of it as an investment, not just a big spending bill, that will put Americans back to work and rebuild America’s roads and bridges. It should have been passed long ago. It was a bipartisan bill. The progressives refused to back the infrastructure bill unless it was linked to the reconciliation bill, which deals with multiple issues from family leave to childcare to combating climate change — the most vital issue of our time. Due to unfortunate infighting, this delayed the vote and possibly caused Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, to lose in Virginia — a blue state.
I know, this is old news and the sun did rise the next morning, but it got the attention of the Democratic Party. Here is an acute observation by my old theater pal and voice over artist, Peter Coyote:
“Despite all the pundit BS of Doom to Democrats, check out what these four white women, all Obama voters, had to say about why they voted Republican in Virginia this time. ‘THE DEMS ARE NOT LISTENING TO THEIR CONSTITUENTS. REMOVE HEAD FROM BUTT please, and LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE.’”
McAuliffe, a former governor, graciously conceded to first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin, but though the race was close, it is serious when a candidate loses the support of his own party, particularly when that party has a razor-thin edge in both houses of Congress.
What went wrong? Here is Democratic strategist James Carville:
“What went wrong is stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this ‘take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools,’ people see that. And it really has a suppressive effect all across the country on Democrats. Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something.”
For those not up on the latest political slang, getting “woke” means becoming sensitive to issues of racism and inequality. Carville is suggesting the progressives took it too far and alienated former supporters.
I sincerely hope we all get “woke,” but perhaps there’s another issue here. Could the current divide in our nation be deeper than we realize? There are a lot of angry people out there, young and old, shouting at their televisions. Recently, a friend suggested I look at some anti-Democrat postings on pinterest.com and I found some criticisms and profane comments I can’t repeat in a newspaper. I know Democrats, independents and Republicans have policy differences, but I was genuinely shocked at the venomous comments. Don’t these thugs know that name calling is a fallacy?
I believe that the infrastructure bill and the massive climate change bill, if passed, will make the lives of Americans much richer and fulfilling. Perhaps some of this civil war mentality will stop, we will save the planet, and a blues harmonica in A will stay at $40.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”