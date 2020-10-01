Growing up in Brooklyn, little Ruth Bader (she was never more than 5 feet tall) read Nancy Drew mysteries, was a baton twirler, played in the high school orchestra and was in other school activities. A brilliant student, she broke her nose when she fell reading a book while walking.
Her life was tragic and hard. Her mother died of cancer the day before Bader’s high school graduation. Two years after she married Martin Ginsburg — they were together 56 years until he died in 2010 — he was diagnosed with a rare cancer. She had recently delivered their first child. By then, she and Martin were both law school students.
She continued full-time studies, cared for their daughter, transcribed class notes for Martin and helped him study. A year short of graduation, Ruth dropped out of Harvard to move with Martin when he took a job. When she graduated, it was from the less prestigious Columbia Law School.
There’s much more to this story of very human Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg’s service and humanity were not the topic of headlines in the days following her death, however. Rather, the reports were almost entirely about when, and by whom, she would be replaced on the Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waited all of an hour after the announcement of her death before tweeting that the Senate would move swiftly to replace her. To his credit, President Donald Trump remarked on being told of Ginsburg’s passing, “She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually saddened to hear (of her death).” Then he tweeted that he would immediately nominate her successor.
Republican senators who swore four years ago no justice should be confirmed to the court in an election year have shown that was an absolute lie. Republicans will install a new justice not because it’s the right thing to do, but, as the president said honestly in the first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, “because we can.”
The glee of Trump Republicans at the opportunity to fill another Supreme Court vacancy is palpable. It’s almost as if they are dancing on Ginsburg’s grave. That interest in the person has been lost to the debate is no surprise, but saddening.
News since Ginsburg’s death focused mostly on the coming confirmation. That Ginsburg became the first woman ever honored by having her body lie in state in the capitol was almost a side story. Not all, though, forgot she was human.
Ginsburg maintained her good health in part by rigorous exercise. At age 80, she could still do 20 pushups! As she lay in state, one mourner was Bryant Johnson, her personal trainer for the last 20 years. Laughter filled the room when he reached her casket, dropped to the floor, did three perfect pushups, then rose and continued on.
An intelligent woman who is a capable, if relatively inexperienced, judge is the nominee to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy. There is no doubt Republican senators will confirm her. She has been nominated because of her written opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Hers will be the vote that strips medical insurance from 30 million Americans, more than 180,000 of them in Idaho.
This is the final irony to Ginsburg’s life story. The woman who will replace her is able to do so, to a great extent, because of Ginsburg’s body of work. Ginsburg argued, and won, five landmark Supreme Court cases and was instrumental in many others. As a whole her work greatly expanded women’s legal rights under the Equal Protection clause of the constitution.
Getting there was hard, though. Ginsburg was the first woman on the Harvard (and Columbia) Law Review. At Harvard, her dean wanted to know why she was taking “a man’s place.”
She was hired to teach at Rutgers but told pay would be less than her male colleagues doing the same work because she had a husband with a good job. Eventually, she filed a class-action suit for pay discrimination and won. As the first female tenured law professor at Columbia she filed a similar suit and won again. She co-founded The Women’s Rights Project, which participated in more than 300 gender discrimination legal cases.
Before her 13 years as an appellate judge and 27 years on the Supreme Court justice, this wife, mother and grandmother demonstrated that women are not only valuable, but also equal, in our society. She convinced the nine men who then made up the Supreme Court to affirm women’s equality before her replacement was old enough to walk.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.