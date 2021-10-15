Last week, I and several other Journal columnists wrote about the passing of Bill McCurdy. Bill was a philosopher and ISU faculty member by trade and an accomplished thinker by avocation. He will be missed by many, including me.
For most of my life, most of the people that I've known or know about, no matter how low of a personal bar they'd set for themselves in terms of good manners, seemed to have enough sense to allow those who've passed (and who coincidentally are no longer able to take up for themselves) to go to their final rest in peace. It's now clear to me that those days are gone. Dancing on a dead person's grave is just another emerging sport in the partisan Olympics.
I can't take up for everyone who's maligned, for sport, after their death, but I can take up for Bill. That's exactly what I'm going to do.
A fair number of you seem to think that Bill “had it coming” because he died of COVID-19 and was, according to your limited view of Bill, a far-right extremist who eschewed the COVID vaccination. You have that half right. Bill did eschew the vaccination — and none of his friends or former students could change his mind about it. I noticed his absence from College Market in the weeks leading up to his death, and I'm worried that in some way that might have been to avoid talking with me about it since I've been very public in advocating for the vaccination.
The idea that Bill might have avoided me over a potential conversation causes me more than a little grief. He need not have worried either. I'd have never tried to bend his arm up behind his back over his vaccination status. I would not, in fact, have even brought it up.
In my view, you should get a COVID vaccination if you are part of an at-risk population and want to greatly enhance your chances of not getting really sick, perhaps fatally so. As of now, there's essentially no evidence which suggests that COVID-19 is a serious mortality risk for the vaccinated or the very young. The lines seem clearly drawn. You play the game, you take your chances. That's a choice that adults get to make.
If any of that changes, so may my thinking. But until, then your COVID decisions are simply none of my business.
But back to you trolls. Bill was no right-wing extremist. He was, in fact, one of the most brilliantly independent thinkers I ever met. He spent a lot of time and energy thinking about issues one at a time. I never got any sense that he was any kind of partisan. He was, however, a contrarian — refreshingly so. Bill had some very conservative views, some very liberal views and some very independent views, and these went issue by issue. This will be what I'll miss the most about our conversations.
Had you trolls ever met the man you seem to have no problem defaming as if you did, you'd have figured all of this out pretty quickly. Either by participating in a polite conversation with one of the most well-educated and thoughtful people you'd ever met or by getting your clock cleaned in an argument. Conversing with Bill was great. Arguing with him might be your ticket to getting lit up.
And on that point, I'd think you'd be happy just to let the man rest, since there's now one less person in the world who can respond by eviscerating your silly nonsense in any argument.
Yes, I think that Bill made a mistake by not getting a COVID vaccination. He paid for it, too. But given the current Balkanization of both the media and of science (I recommend an excellent piece in the Oct. 11 edition of the Wall Street Journal by Gary Sal Morson, “Partisan Science in America,” on the latter), I can understand why some people don't trust much of what they hear from either. It's just not completely cut and dried anymore. Even a smart man, like Bill, can get tagged by bad information.
But you know what? A lot of people, smart and otherwise, make mistakes. I happen to know some of you who are out there virtue signaling with end zone dances over all of this. So let's just run down the list of some of your mistakes.
The leading cause of death in this country is heart disease. A leading contributor to heart disease is obesity. Obesity and its concomitant issues of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other less than desirable conditions are almost all generally preventable. All you have to do is exercise and eat a healthy diet and you could add decades to your life.
Smoking, excessive drinking, driving like a twit and leading a sedentary lifestyle are not commonly known as precursors to a long life either. Modify these behaviors and statistics show that you'll live not only longer, but happier as well. No need for big pharma or government intervention. All you have to do is clean up your act.
If you do none of these, but troll dead people for sport, that makes you a twit. That generally doesn't end well either.
If any of this describes some of you (and it does), I hope that you won't mind now if someone points out that you foolishly contributed to your own death when it's your time. Like Will Munny said in “Unforgiven,” “We all have it coming, Kid.”
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.