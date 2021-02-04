There are many continuing discussions over whether or not a U.S. president or any other government official can be impeached after they have resigned from or left office. Currently, there is the argument that former President Donald Trump cannot be impeached a second time because it is unconstitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office.
There is a precedent for this, however.
In 1876, Secretary of War William Belknap, under President Ulysses S. Grant, was accused of bribery, graft and making profits selling questionable goods to the military. According to Wikipedia, “On February 29, 1876 rumors that Belknap was receiving profits from traderships reached Representative Hiester Clymer, chairman of the Committee on Expenditures in the Department of War. In response, Clymer launched an investigation into the War Department.”
It’s compelling that Clymer and Belknap had been close friends. Belknap, a Civil War hero, did not deny the charges against him, and after weeping in President Grant’s presence, agreed to resign. President Grant accepted his resignation.
The same argument was made whether or not it was constitutional to impeach an official out of office. The House Committee passed resolutions to impeach William Belknap since they decided Belknap had resigned with the intent to avoid impeachment. (Belknap's case was referenced before the impeachment of President Richard Nixon.)
The William Belknap impeachment trial made national headlines. Of particular interest was the testimony of George Armstrong Custer who accused President Grant’s brother and Belknap of corruption. Grant, who had little admiration for Custer, never forgave him for the attack on his brother. Custer had also arrested Grant’s son, Fred, an Army officer, for drunkenness.
It took a month for Custer to obtain President Grant’s permission to return to duty and confront the Sioux and Cheyenne tribes already fighting hordes of invading gold miners. Custer was also anxious to restore his fading reputation as a Civil War hero. We all know what happened at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, and ironically, Lt. Gen. Custer’s poorly led troops were possibly armed with Belknap’s supply of inferior weapons.
William Belknap’s case will certainly be referenced during the Trump impeachment and does raise the question: Can a corrupt politician or any government official be impeached after they have left office, since the whole purpose of impeachment to is to remove said official from office?
There is also the question of holding a corrupt politician accountable.
The Republican Party, already at war with itself, may need to forge a new identity as the trial in the Senate proceeds against former President Trump. Aside from the Constitution argument, if the now citizen Donald Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection by encouraging his followers to launch an assault on the Capitol and overthrow an election, is this not a treasonable offense?
We will see. It is highly unlikely that the former president will be convicted in the Senate.
