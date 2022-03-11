Freedom! It was recently the rally cry of truckers blockading Ottawa, now claimed by accountants-turned-soldiers in Ukraine. It was chanted by protestors entering the U.S. Capitol last year on Jan. 6 and reportedly by Black Lives Matter rioters as they burned Kenosha. What does it mean?
Most Idahoans define freedom as lifting the yoke of heavy-handed authoritarian government, described in our nation’s Declaration of Independence. Patriots fought British rule, claiming the Crown imposed regulations harmful to their lives and livelihoods.
These same patriots then crafted a Constitution and Bill of Rights limiting the power of government to three areas: (1) a police power, (2) a taxing power and (3) a condemnation power. “Regulation” is a governmental rule whose violation harms others and a punishment is designed to prevent that harm. It is the most common form of “police power” under the Constitution.
In this usage, police power doesn’t mean law enforcement. It refers to an ancient role of government to prescribe, as the 1776 Maryland Constitution puts it, “measures to preserve the public order, health, comfort, general welfare, safety, and morals.”
Mask and vaccine mandates, public event closures and distancing requirements are all exercises of governmental police power. Some of these authorities only exist during “emergencies,” so the timing of an “emergency declaration” becomes relevant. Gov. Brad Little recently announced that Idaho’s COVID-19 declaration will end on April 15.
For Canada’s truckers, the U.S.-Canada border COVID-19 regulations were seen as overly burdensome, consuming time and miles with no increase in pay. As virus transmissibility, population immunity, and health severity changed over time, the rationale justifying these regulations became more doubtful.
Good government must be nimble, open to dialogue and ready to change regulations when “benefits are no longer justified by costs.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a different tactic: demonizing the truckers and refusing any dialogue with them. That approach is a hallmark of unjust tyrants and, over the history of earth, fails every time.
Ukrainians, by contrast, are not fighting to avoid burdensome Russian health and safety regulations. It could be argued, especially when it comes to consumer protection, Russia is more “hands-off.”
The people of Ukraine are just now experiencing self-government. One consequence has been a realization that basic utilities, like water, sewer, oil, gas and electricity do not exist solely for enriching a few billionaire oligarchs. This lesson has come in spite of Biden family efforts to the contrary.
Prior to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public support polled under 30 percent. He was perceived as moving too slowly on promised anti-corruption reforms. He was confronted with a choice. To his credit, he chose to seek re-election.
So, while Great Britain’s “Brexit” claimed “freedom” from oppressive European Union (EU) regulatory burdens, Zelenskyy applied to join that same regulatory body, bringing to Ukraine the strongest consumer protection rules the country had ever seen.
If the application were approved, the home heating bills of Ukraine’s poor were estimated to drop under 20 percent of household income. A Putin-installed Russian puppet government offered no such hope. Just like the Ottawa truckers, it should surprise no one that Ukrainians chose to fight for more control of their disposable incomes. In this case, however, police power against abusive oligarchs is their salvation.
To a Black family in Minneapolis, freedom means not seeing your son in an officer-involved shooting. To a “Stop the Steal” protestor, freedom is your vote not being nullified by mega-billionaires funding ballot-harvesting schemes that skirt election integrity rules.
“Freedom” is obviously a very personal value, defined by some differently than others. Good government may often take the form of an “optimal balance” between conflicting freedoms. Thomas Jefferson recognized this when he summarized the cry for freedom as follows:
“The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions, that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce, and humanities education