During the 1960s and ’70s, three milk cows resided in the barn and corrals out back of our house. They were hand milked two times a day by Craig, then Scott, with Dad serving as their substitute milker. I can recall standing by him while he balanced himself on a single leg milking stool. He would playfully squirt a stream of milk at the row of cats lined up for a snack. Then, the white liquid was strained and poured into at least one tall metal can and placed for cooling and storage in the cement watering trough for same day pick up by the Sego milk man. This milk plant was just three blocks straight east of our house and earmarked by a tall smokestack that could be seen all over town. An icon that would later serve as a landmark for my son Derek to find his way walking home from school.
As I approached the age where I was to inherit the cow milking duties, those bovines disappeared. Sold off and replaced with cattle raised purely for beef. A much easier job than twice a day milking. That daily chore included checking the gate and fence lines, keeping the watering trough filled and distributing rolled oats with beet pulp when slaughter was a couple months away. Most of the time, those beef cattle lazily roamed the pasture and served as both stationary and lumbering mobile targets for my persistent habit of throwing rocks and or dirt clods. My wild imagination labeled them as the “wide receivers” and I was the “quarterback.”
I had not given much thought to the change from milk cows to what Dad called “dry cattle” until one day when I was tagging along with him at the Snooty Cat coffee shop, the local farmer's watering hole. One of his farming buddies asked him why he had sold off the milk cows, quoting him as saying he had started that small dairy operation to “build my kid’s character.” Dad, with his trademark toothpick tucked into the corner of his mouth, simply and quickly growled, “Yeah, I bought them to build my kid’s character, but after years of filling in for Craig and Scott, I was tired of having MY character built!” An obvious reference to the ball games, dates and other events we were all involved in as teenagers. He obviously knew I would be the same. I, too, would be asking for a sub so I could do other more important things.
I had dodged the proverbial bullet! Without even realizing it, my life had just become easier. I have said and thought over the years that the element missing from our current youth is the building of character via farm work. Moving sprinkler pipe and hauling the small bales of hay — which were so common back in my younger days — are a thing of the past. Farmers, I am sure, appreciate the now common and modern methods, but is progress always good?
Helen Keller once said, “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired and success achieved.” I have to agree with her. She must have known all about milking cows, driving tractors, moving pipes and hauling hay.
The barn and cows are gone, thank goodness. Dad is gone, sadly. But the cement watering trough is still there although moved from the original spot. My dad found other ways to build my character. Plowing, pulling wild rye, driving grain trucks in harvest, helping Mom in the yard, sweeping gutters and granaries and on and on. Each task was a brick to build my character and work ethic. Did I complain about those chores? Absolutely! Would I put on a pair of coveralls and do them all again? Absolutely, especially if my Dad was with me, directing and encouraging me. Thanks, Dad. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.