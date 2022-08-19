Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

During the 1960s and ’70s, three milk cows resided in the barn and corrals out back of our house. They were hand milked two times a day by Craig, then Scott, with Dad serving as their substitute milker. I can recall standing by him while he balanced himself on a single leg milking stool. He would playfully squirt a stream of milk at the row of cats lined up for a snack. Then, the white liquid was strained and poured into at least one tall metal can and placed for cooling and storage in the cement watering trough for same day pick up by the Sego milk man. This milk plant was just three blocks straight east of our house and earmarked by a tall smokestack that could be seen all over town. An icon that would later serve as a landmark for my son Derek to find his way walking home from school.

As I approached the age where I was to inherit the cow milking duties, those bovines disappeared. Sold off and replaced with cattle raised purely for beef. A much easier job than twice a day milking. That daily chore included checking the gate and fence lines, keeping the watering trough filled and distributing rolled oats with beet pulp when slaughter was a couple months away. Most of the time, those beef cattle lazily roamed the pasture and served as both stationary and lumbering mobile targets for my persistent habit of throwing rocks and or dirt clods. My wild imagination labeled them as the “wide receivers” and I was the “quarterback.”

